Biblical Recorder gives away prizes at annual meeting

The Biblical Recorder (BR) booth attracted many visitors during the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina’s annual meeting Nov. 14-15.

BR photo by Steve Cooke

Allan Blume, right, editor of the Biblical Recorder congratulates prize winner Robert Wise of North Brook Baptist Church in Lincolnton. The Recorder gave away several prizes in the exhibit hall during the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina annual meeting as well as prizes at the Pastor’s Conference, the Minister’s Wives event and via social media outlets Twitter and Facebook. Among the prizes were a Yeti cooler and tumblers as well as handmade pens, Bibles and books.



Each year the BR gives away prizes at the booth and elsewhere to those who register. This year the bigger prizes included a Yeti cooler and tumblers as well as handmade ink pens in the BR’s trademark red. Four women won books at the Nov. 14 North Carolina Baptist Minister’s Wives event, and this was the first year the BR gave away prizes via social media. LifeWay Christian Store in Greensboro donated books and Bibles for the giveaway.



Below is a list of prizes with the winner’s name and church.



• Yeti cooler (booth): Phil Oakley, Center Grove Baptist Church, Clemmons

• Yeti tumbler (via Facebook): Kris Estep, pastor of Barberville Baptist Church, Waynesville

• Yeti tumbler (via Twitter): Scott Talley, student pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, Hillsborough

• Yeti tumbler (via Pastor’s Conference program): Stephen Nicholson, Baynes Baptist Church, Burlington

• Yeti tumbler (booth): Elizabeth Gibbs, FBC, Midland

• Yeti tumbler (booth): Robert Wise, North Brook Baptist, Lincolnton

• Pen and Bible: Chuck McKnight, Cobb Memorial Baptist Church

• Pen and Bible: Bud Russell, Mount Vernon, Boone

• Pen and Bible: Ester Brinkman, Dublin FBC

• Pen and copy of Fervent: A Woman’s Battle Plan to Serious, Specific and Strategic Prayer by Priscilla Shirer: Steve Parker, Lenior

• Copy of Giddy Up, Eunice: Because Women Need Each Other by Sophie Hudson: Diane Smith, Jonesboro Heights Baptist Church, Sanford

• Copy of Giddy Up, Eunice: Because Women Need Each Other by Sophie Hudson: Gladys Campbell, Piney Knob Baptist Church, Rutherfordton

• Copy of She Reads Truth: Holding Tight to Permanent in a World That’s Passing Away by Raechel Myers and Amanda Bible Williams: Sarah Maples, Mount Elam Baptist Church, Roseboro

• Copy of She Reads Truth: Holding Tight to Permanent in a World That’s Passing Away by Raechel Myers and Amanda Bible Williams: Daisy Chestnut, Evergreen Baptist Church, Rose Hill



