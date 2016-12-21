Bobby Bowden documentary in theaters Jan. 8

Legendary college football coach Bobby Bowden and his family will kick-off the NCAA Football National Championship weekend next month with the release of the true story, The Bowden Dynasty: A Story of Faith, Family and Football.



The film explores the life and career of Bowden, the winningest coach in college football.



“There is no question Coach Bobby Bowden is a legend on the grid-iron, but he also is a man that has ‘run the race’ in order to live a life that honors God in all he does,” said Trey Reynolds, director of LifeWay Films, which is partnering with the film’s promotion. “We encourage churches, small groups and families to go to theaters Jan. 8 and experience The Bowden Dynasty on the big screen.”



Coach Bowden noted, “The most amazing thing about our dynasty years is how consistent we were. But what makes those dynasty years so ridiculously satisfying is that we ended each season ranked no lower than number four in the polls, won two national championships, played for three others and won 11 bowl games, including nine in a row.”



“None of us thought about these things at the time,” he said. “Nor did we plan for them. In hindsight, I realize we accomplished something unique in college football history.”



From 1987 to 2000, the Florida State Seminoles thrilled their fans with 14 consecutive top-four seasons with 10 or more wins. Beginning with a come-from-behind victory in the 1988 Fiesta Bowl, Bobby Bowden’s teams began a flirtation with perfection. In seven of those seasons they lost only one game. More often than not, the players’ quest for a perfect season came down to one play where mere inches or seconds determined the outcome.



The feature documentary’s all-star cast includes: Fred Biletnikoff, the Bowden family, Kenny Chesney, Jimmy Johnson, Jim Kelly, Burt Reynolds, Nick Saban, Deion Sanders, Charlie Ward, Peter Warrick and more. The film was produced by John Corry, along with Rob Harvell and Brian Goodwin (ESPN Films’ The Book of Manning).



The Bowden Dynasty will be shown in U.S. theaters for a one-night premiere on Sunday, Jan. 8 live at 6 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Central and tape-delayed to 6 p.m. MT/6 p.m. PT. The event will be broadcast live from the Mahaffey Theater in downtown St. Petersburg, Fla., on the eve of the NCAA Football National Championship happening across the bay in Tampa. Following the feature presentation will be an exclusive question-and-answer session and presentation with Coach Bowden and special guests.



Tickets can be purchased online by visiting FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices which are available on the site. More information about the film is available at BowdenDynasty.com.



(EDITOR’S NOTE – This report was compiled by LifeWay Christian Resources and Baptist Press.)

