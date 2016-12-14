Gardner-Webb University ranks in top 50 of best online colleges

AccreditedSchoolsOnline.org recently recognized Gardner-Webb University (GWU) among its listing of the best online colleges for 2016-2017.



The university ranked 35th out of the top 50 institutions of higher education in the nation, ahead of notable programs such as Auburn University, Villanova University and New York University.



“We are delighted to see this ranking for GWU’s online programs by AccreditedSchoolsOnline.org,” said Ben Leslie, GWU provost and executive vice president. “Controlling costs and tuition rates is indeed a priority for Gardner-Webb, because we recognize the critical importance of keeping higher education affordable and achievable for every income bracket. But our greatest priority is ensuring that the online educational experience is of the highest possible quality.”



Students at Gardner-Webb can take online courses to earn credits toward a range of degrees, and some undergraduate programs are offered in online-only formats through the Degree Completion Program (DCP). In addition, master’s degrees in accounting, business administration, English, international business administration, nursing, and sport pedagogy are also available in online formats at GWU.



Schools are ranked by Accredited Schools Online based on a scoring system that includes key qualitative and quantitative measures including cost/financial aid, number of program offerings, student-teacher ratios, graduation rates, placement and support services offered, academic/career counseling services, employment services and other factors. Other schools in North Carolina to make the top 50 are: North Carolina State University at Raleigh ranked 10th and East Carolina University ranked 25th.