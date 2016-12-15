Macy’s ends Planned Parenthood contributions

Macy’s Inc. has reportedly discontinued contributions to Planned Parenthood after customers complained of the chain’s support of the abortion provider.



Macy’s Inc.’s latest 990 tax form verifies that the retail giant no longer includes the Planned Parenthood Federation of America in its community contributions, the research group 2ndVote said, describing the news as the latest “Miracle on 34th Street.”



“We’re constantly updating our research to portray companies in the fairest possible light,” 2ndVote Executive Director Lance Wray said in a Dec. 7 press release that has been carried by Fox News and other media outlets. “Last week, Macy’s confirmed with us that the company no longer gives and no longer matches gifts to Planned Parenthood.”



2ndVote, which bills itself as a conservative watchdog for corporate activism, developed a Planned Parenthood Resource Page in 2015 which said Macy’s gave donations to Planned Parenthood and was among 41 companies with a direct financial relationship with the abortion provider.



“We developed the list of Planned Parenthood’s corporate supporters so conservatives could engage these companies and, if necessary, use their shopping decisions to send a message,” Wray said. “It’s apparent that conservatives are using 2ndVote’s research to positively influence what companies like Macy’s are funding.”



Founded in 2013 by Nashville forensic toxicologist David L. Black, 2ndVote exposes corporations and organizations funding liberal advocacy, it said, and encourages such entities to remain neutral.



2ndVote describes Macy’s as a corporate partner of The Salvation Army, a pro-life organization; but also reports that Macy’s is a corporate partner to the United Nations Human Rights Campaign, which 2ndVote describes as “the nation’s largest opponent to religious liberty.”



Macy’s Inc. contributed $71 million to nonprofit community groups in 2015, the retailer said on its website macysinc.com, including corporate giving, contributions through workplace giving campaigns and Macy’s signature giving programs. The corporate office gave to 5,200 nonprofit organizations in 2015, the retailer said, including the areas of arts and culture, education, HIV/AIDS and issues of special interest to women – predominantly women’s health and domestic violence prevention.



“Macy’s, Inc. believes in giving back to our local communities,” the retailer said on its website, but did not respond to Baptist Press’ request for information. “Our contributions, leadership and volunteer efforts help create stronger, healthier places for our customers and associates to work and live.”



Macy’s operates about 870 stores in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico under the names of Macy’s, Macy’s Backstage, Bloomingdale’s, Bloomingdale’s Outlet and Bluemercury, as well as the macys.com, bloomingdales.com and bluemercury.com websites, according to MacysInc.com.



Planned Parenthood performed 323,999 abortions in 2014, according to its latest annual report, released Dec. 22, 2015. Updated figures will be released this month. The abortions accounted for 3 percent of Planned Parenthood’s services, according to the report, which divided services at 45 percent for sexually transmitted illnesses/sexually transmitted disease testing and treatment, 31 percent for contraception, 7 percent for cancer screening, 13 percent for other women’s health services and 1 percent for other services.



