Search for:
Checkout
Empty
TEXT SIZE
Home
News
Opinions
K. Allan Blume
Milton Hollifield
Guest Columns
Tar Heel Voices
Blogs
Reviews
Resources
eNewsletters
BR apps
BR digital edition
Promote BR
BSC 2016 Annual Meeting
Sunday School Lessons
Religious Liberty
Sanctity of Life
Sports with Roman Gabriel III
Super Bowl
SEBTS Chapel
Fruitland Chapel
Daily Devotions
Search the Bible
N.C. List of Authors
Impacting Lostness
Seven Pillars
Biblical Recorder 1833-1970
Links
Photo Gallery
Subscribe
Print and Digital Subscription
Digital Only Subscription
Group & Bulk Subscriptions
Free BR Weekly e-Newsletter
Advertise
Place a Classified Ad
Advertise in The Print Edition
Advertise on BRNow website
Advertise in BRweekly e-newsletter
Classified
Read the Classified Ads
Place a Classified Ad
About Us
Who We Are
Staff
History
How to Know Christ
FAQ
Contact Us
Staff
Donate
Submit News
SHOW MENU
Home
News
Opinions
Resources
Photo Gallery
Subscribe
Advertise
Classified
About Us
Contact Us
You are here:
Home
|
News
|
December 2016
|
Year in Review: Read the most viewed & most shared stories of 2016
Year in Review: Read the most viewed & most shared stories of 2016
December 27 2016 by BR staff
The Internet allows news stories to travel faster than ever before. That momentum is generated by readers who visit our website and engage with news through social media. See the top online stories of the year.
Most viewed – Web
Evangelicals and Donald Trump: It’s not him, it’s us
(column) – March 3
The barren woman’s home on Mother’s Day
(column) – May 3
Graham issues protest letter to ACC over anti-HB2 vote
– Sept. 16
Proposed bill limits referrals to Baptist Children’s Homes
– Aug. 22
J.D. Greear to be SBC president nominee
– March 2
Williamston church honors pastor for 29 years of service
– May 16
Caswell summer staff member dies in wreck
– Sept. 8
Disaster relief volunteer dies of heart attack on flood recovery
– April 1
Talking about politics, God focus of new study
– Aug. 4
Mark Harris exposes Human Rights Campaign
(column) – May 2
Most shared – Twitter
2016 Top BR Stories on Twitter
Most shared – Facebook
12/27/2016 3:12:12 PM
by BR staff | with
0 comments
Filed under:
Year in Review 2016
Tweet
return to top
Comments
Blog post currently doesn't have any comments.
Leave comment
Subscribe
Name:
Email:
Your URL:
Comments:
Subscribe me to this blog post
Enter security code:
Subscribe
Leave comment
Your email: