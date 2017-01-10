Carol Pipes to lead LifeWay communications

LifeWay Christian Resources has announced the promotion of Carol Pipes as the ministry’s new director of corporate communications. Pipes will replace Southern Baptist Convention veteran communicator Marty King who will retire in February.

Carol Pipes



LifeWay Executive Vice President Brad Waggoner made the announcement saying Pipes “brings nearly 20 years of communications expertise and experience, as well as a strong commitment to LifeWay’s mission and purpose.”



Pipes joined LifeWay in 2012 as manager of editorial services and editor of Facts & Trends. Previously, she served as team leader of content development at the North American Mission Board (NAMB) and editor of On Mission. Prior to NAMB, she worked for The Salvation Army and the former Baptist Brotherhood Commission.



Pipes has received numerous awards and recognition for her work in the field of Christian journalism, and currently serves on the national board of directors of the Evangelical Press Association.



She is a native of Tennessee, and a graduate from the University of Memphis with a degree in journalism. She and her husband Keith have been married 18 years. They attend Friendship Community Church in Mount Juliet, Tenn., where Keith serves as director of worship ministries.



King earned communication degrees from Indiana State and Ball State Universities in his native state of Indiana where he spent 20 years in broadcast journalism and health care communications before joining the former Home Mission Board, now North American Mission Board, in 1992 as director of communications. He also served five years as associate executive director of the Illinois Baptist State Association and as editor of the Illinois Baptist newspaper, and was elected president of the Association of State Baptist Papers.



He and his wife Barbara have relocated to Jackson, Tenn., to be near their two daughters and four grandchildren.



(EDITOR’S NOTE – The report was submitted by LifeWay Christian Resources.)

