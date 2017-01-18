Kentucky Baptist to perform at Trump's inauguration

A petite, young Kentucky Southern Baptist with a big voice will take perhaps her grandest stage yet when she performs at the presidential inaugural concert.

Photo by Joshua Ball, Ashland Daily Independent

Eastern Kentucky resident Marlana VanHoose will perform at the presidential inaugural concert in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. Last July, she wowed delegates at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.



“Whoo! I'm excited,” said Marlana VanHoose, who is a member of Liberty Baptist Church near Paintsville.



At little more than 4-feet-tall, VanHoose has led tens of thousands of sports fans at lots of venues in singing the national anthem since she first appeared center court at a University of Kentucky women's basketball game in 2012.



From NBA games to trackside at the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series, VanHoose appears to wow crowds wherever she goes. Her rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” received thunderous applause from delegates at the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland last July.



“They just loved her,” said her mother, Teresa VanHoose.



VanHoose, 21, plans to switch things up a bit for the concert on Jan. 19 by singing “America the Beautiful.” Her stage this time will be the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. Her audience: the world.



“I always tell people to never give up and always dream big,” VanHoose said, which can be particularly inspiring when people learn of her physical difficulties.



“I was born blind, but it doesn't stop me. God has blessed me beyond measure in every part of my life,” said VanHoose, who also is limited in her mobility by cerebral palsy.



“I have the Holy Spirit, and He takes care of me every single day,” she said.



Teresa VanHoose said she believes her daughter has a special anointing from God to be able to do what she does.



“We've been all over the United States and everywhere she goes she will talk about God,” she said. “It doesn't matter who it is or whether she's got a microphone or not.”



VanHoose, who could hum “Jesus Loves Me” before she could talk, began singing hymns at 3. Now, she plays piano, arranges and composes music.



“God has blessed her not only with a musical talent, but a willing heart,” said Clay Wheeler, pastor of Liberty Baptist Church. “Marlana has so much faith it just bubbles up and spills out.”



VanHoose said she's not sure she will have the opportunity to share her faith on Thursday's national stage other than singing the verse, “America! America! God shed his grace on thee.” But she plans to talk about God to anyone who will listen.



“My big dream is to travel all over the world and inspire people and encourage people and lead them to Jesus,” VanHoose said, “because people need help.”



(EDITOR’S NOTE – Robin Cornetet is the managing editor of Kentucky Today, a news website of the Kentucky Baptist Convention.)

