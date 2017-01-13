LifeWay stores plan nationwide Bible study workshop

LifeWay Christian Stores across the country will host a nationwide Bible study workshop next week to help people better understand scripture.



The Jan. 17 workshop will teach participants how to conduct a devotional Bible study and how to apply the teachings of scripture to life.

Audrey Ellis, assistant store manager, leads a workshop in the LifeWay Christian Store in Chicago.



“This event is another great example of something customers will find in their local LifeWay Store, where we are striving to walk with them every step of the way,” said Nathan Magness, director of marketing strategy.



Magness says this will be the first in a series of workshops for the year.



“This past year, we began hosting monthly events in LifeWay Christian Stores around the country – from a Bible journaling workshop last January to a ‘Mommy & Me’ event last May. These events have proven to be very popular, with some stores seeing hundreds in attendance,” Magness said.



“LifeWay’s Groups Ministry team and Bible and Reference team helped us develop stellar content for the event, including a free workbook for participants and a training session for store teams to review prior to the event.”



The event will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and from 6-8 p.m. The first 75 customers at each store will receive a free Bible study workbook. The workbook is also available for free download.



“We saw a need for practical, accessible events that will equip customers with tools on how to study the Bible, how to lead a small group, and so forth,” Magness said.



“These events offer our store teams an opportunity to really engage with their communities as well as an environment where customers can engage with one another.”



Learn more at LifeWay.com/storeevents.



