SBC 2017 Phoenix registration opens Feb. 1

Registration opens Feb. 1 for the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) 2017 Annual Meeting June 13-14 at the Phoenix Convention Center, 100 N. 3rd St. in Phoenix.



Registration will be available around the clock at SBCAnnualMeeting.net for messengers and guests.



Through online messenger registration at the SBCAnnualMeeting.net tab, each messenger will receive an eight-digit registration code to present at the annual meeting’s Express Registration lane in Phoenix. The code will be entered into a computer at the SBC registration area and a nametag will be printed. The appropriate church-authorized representative must complete all online messenger registrations.



SBC President Steve Gaines has urged Southern Baptists to attend.



“Just like we want people to attend our church meetings, we should want to attend the gathering of the SBC,” Gaines has said. “We come together to learn what God is doing through the various SBC entities, but we also gather to pray for our nation and be encouraged.”



Each cooperating church that contributes to convention causes during the preceding fiscal year of the annual meeting qualifies for two messengers. Additionally, the convention will recognize up to 10 additional messengers from a cooperating church under one of the following options:



– One additional messenger for each full percent of the church’s undesignated receipts which the church contributed during the fiscal year preceding through the Cooperative Program, and/or through the convention’s Executive Committee for convention causes, and/or to any convention entity.



– One additional messenger for each $6,000 the church contributes in the preceding year through the normative combination of the Cooperative Program, designated gifts through the Executive Committee for convention causes or to any SBC entity.



“Pray for Such a Time as This” is this year’s theme, based on Esther 4:14 and Luke 11:1. The meeting will not only cover business, Gaines has said, but will also provide spiritual edification.



“It’s a great time to see godly brothers and sisters and be reacquainted with them. Most importantly, it’s a time to worship the Lord and be recharged so that you can go back to your place of service to be a better leader for the Lord Jesus Christ,” he said in the Winter 2016 issue of the SBC journal SBC LIFE. “We will devote our Tuesday evening session again this year to prayer for revival and spiritual awakening.”



Hotel registration has been available since October and continues through May 17, online at SBCAnnualMeeting.net. While online housing reservations are preferred, housing may also be reserved by phone from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Eastern time Monday through Friday at 1-800-967-8852 or toll-free or 1-847-996-5832.



