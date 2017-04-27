2017 SBC annual meeting program released

The program for the 2017 Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) annual meeting has been released. The meeting will convene at the Phoenix Convention Center Tuesday, June 13, at 8:15 a.m. and conclude Wednesday, June 14, at 4:55 p.m.
A full schedule follows.
TUESDAY MORNING, JUNE 13, 2017
8:15 – Opening worship – Mark Blair, Convention music director; music minister, Bellevue Baptist Church, Cordova, Tenn.
8:25 – Welcome and call to order – Steve Gaines, SBC president; senior pastor, Bellevue Baptist Church, Cordova, Tenn.
Announcement of Committee on Committees, Credentials Committee, Tellers and Resolutions Committee
8:30 – Scripture and prayer – Grant Gaines, senior pastor, Calvary Baptist Church, Jackson, Tenn.
8:35 – Registration report and Constitution of Convention – Jim Wells, SBC registration secretary, Crossway Baptist Church, Springfield, Mo.
8:38 – Committee on Order of Business report (First) – Rod D. Martin, chairman; founder and CEO, The Martin Organization, Destin, Fla.
8:43 – Appreciation of Phoenix volunteers – Steve Gaines
8:45 – Welcome to Phoenix – Noe Garcia, pastor, North Phoenix Baptist Church, Phoenix, Ariz.
8:50 – Honoring America and recognition of veterans
The Pledge of Allegiance
The National Anthem: “The Star-Spangled Banner”
Worship – Mark Blair
9:10 – GuideStone Financial Resources report – O. S. Hawkins, president and CEO, GuideStone Financial Resources, Dallas, Texas
9:22 – Introduction of new motions (First) – Steve Gaines
9:37 – Crossover report – Joel Southerland, executive director of evangelism, North American Mission Board, Alpharetta, Ga.; Eddy Pearson, evangelism/discipleship facilitator, Arizona Southern Baptist Convention, Scottsdale, Ariz.
9:42 – Executive Committee report (Part 1) – Frank S. Page, president and CEO, SBC Executive Committee, Nashville, Tenn.
10:12 – Introduction of past presidents – Steve Gaines
10:17 – Introduction of the president and family – O. S. Hawkins
10:22 – Prayer for the president – Donna Gaines, author, speaker, and wife of SBC President, Bellevue Baptist Church, Cordova, Tenn.
10:27 – Worship – Mark Blair
10:35 – President’s address – Steve Gaines
11:45 – Closing prayer – David Jett, pastor, Crossgates Baptist Church, Brandon, Miss.
TUESDAY AFTERNOON, JUNE 13, 2017
1:15 – Opening Worship – Mark Blair, convention music director; music minister, Bellevue Baptist Church, Cordova, Tenn.
1:25 – Scripture and prayer – Russ Quinn, pastor, Enon Baptist Church, Morris, Ala.
1:30 – Message from God’s Word – Johnny Hunt, senior pastor, First Baptist Church, Woodstock, Ga.
1:45 – Election of Officers (First)
1:50 – Committee on Committees Report – Randy C. Davis, chairman; president and executive director, Tennessee Baptist Mission Board, Brentwood, Tenn.
2:00 – Committee on Nominations report – Jim Richards, chairman; executive director, Southern Baptists of Texas Convention, Grapevine, Texas
2:10 – Election of officers (Second)
2:15 – Executive Committee report (Part 2) – Frank S. Page, president and CEO, SBC Executive Committee, Nashville, Tenn.
3:15 – Election of officers (Third)
3:20 – Committee on Order of Business report (Second) – Rod D. Martin, chairman; founder and CEO, The Martin Organization, Destin, Fla.
3:30 – Election of officers (Fourth)
3:35 – Introduction of new motions (Last Opportunity)
3:50 – Election of officers (Fifth)
3:55 – Committee on Resolutions report – Barrett Duke, chairman; executive director, Montana Southern Baptist Convention, Billings, Mont.
4:25 – North American Mission Board presentation – Kevin Ezell, president, North American Mission Board, Alpharetta, Ga.
5:00 – Closing prayer – Chuck Herring, pastor, First Baptist Church, Collierville, Tenn.
TUESDAY EVENING, JUNE 13, 2017
6:30 – Committee on Order of Business report (Third) – Rod D. Martin, chairman; founder and CEO, The Martin Organization, Destin, Fla.
Election of 2018 convention preacher, alternate preacher and music director
6:45 – Worship – Mark Blair, convention music director; music minister, Bellevue Baptist Church, Cordova, Tenn.
7:00 – Celebration service – Greg Laurie, pastor, Harvest Christian Fellowship, Riverside, Calif.
8:30 – International Mission Board presentation – David Platt, president, International Mission Board, Richmond, Va.
9:15 – Closing prayer – Bill Street, minister of evangelism and discipleship, Bellevue Baptist Church, Cordova, Tenn.
WEDNESDAY MORNING, JUNE 14, 2017
8:15 – Opening worship – Mark Blair, convention music director; music minister, Bellevue Baptist Church, Cordova, Tenn.
8:25 – Scripture and prayer – Gentry Hill, pastor, First Baptist Church, Poteau, Okla.
8:30 – Committee on Order of Business report (Fourth) – Rod D. Martin, chairman; founder and CEO, The Martin Organization, Destin, Fla.
8:45 – Previously scheduled business – Steve Gaines, SBC president; senior pastor, Bellevue Baptist Church, Cordova, Tenn.
9:00 – Woman’s Missionary Union report – Sandra Wisdom-Martin, executive director/treasurer, Woman’s Missionary Union, Birmingham, Ala.
9:12 – North American Mission Board report – Kevin Ezell, president, North American Mission Board, Alpharetta, Ga.
9:24 – International Mission Board report – David Platt, president, International Mission Board, Richmond, Va.
9:36 – Worship – Mark Blair
9:45 – Convention sermon – Roger Spradlin, pastor, Valley Baptist Church, Bakersfield, Calif.
10:25 – Prayer of response – Ronnie Parrott, pastor, Christ Community Church, Huntersville, N.C.
10:30 – Joint Seminary presentation and reports – Daniel L. Akin, president, Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, Wake Forest, N.C.; Jason K. Allen, president, Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, Kansas City, Mo.; Jeff Iorg, president, Gateway Seminary of the Southern Baptist Convention, Ontario, Calif.; Charles S. Kelley Jr., president, New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, New Orleans, La.; R. Albert Mohler Jr., president, The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, Louisville, Ky.; Paige Patterson, president, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, Fort Worth, Texas
11:45 – Closing prayer – Jordan Easley, pastor, Englewood Baptist Church, Jackson, Tenn.
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON, JUNE 14, 2017
2:30 – Opening worship – Mark Blair, convention music director; music minister, Bellevue Baptist Church, Cordova, Tenn.
2:40 – Scripture and prayer – Ryan Wingo, worship pastor, Apex Baptist Church, Apex, N.C.
2:45 – Previously scheduled business – Steve Gaines, SBC president; senior pastor, Bellevue Baptist Church, Cordova, Tenn.
2:55 – Message from God’s Word – H. B. Charles Jr., pastor, Shiloh Metropolitan Baptist Church, Jacksonville, Fla.
3:10 – Presentation of Officers – Frank S. Page, president and CEO, SBC Executive Committee, Nashville, Tenn.
3:20 – LifeWay Christian Resources report – Thom S. Rainer, president and CEO, LifeWay Christian Resources, Nashville, Tenn.
3:32 – LifeWay Christian Resources presentation – Thom S. Rainer
3:47 – President’s panel on stewardship
4:25 – The Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission Report – Russell D. Moore, president, Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission, Nashville, Tenn.
4:37 – The Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission Presentation – Russell D. Moore
4:52 – Closing words and Phoenix hand-off to Dallas – Steve Gaines
4:55 – Closing prayer – Charles Fowler, pastor, Germantown Baptist Church, Germantown, Tenn.
(EDITOR’S NOTE – BP reports on missions, ministry and witness advanced through the Cooperative Program and on news related to Southern Baptists’ concerns nationally and globally.)