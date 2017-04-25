9Marks, B21, Connect316 among events for SBC attendees

Several Christian ministries – including 9Marks, B21 and Connect316 – will offer events on topics ranging from building a healthy church amid cultural confusion to “fault lines in the Southern Baptist Convention” for messengers and others attending the Southern Baptist Convention’s (SBC) June 13-14 annual meeting in Phoenix.



Among them:



– 9Marks, a ministry to help pastors grow healthy churches, will hold panel discussions Monday and Tuesday, June 12-13, from 9-10:30 p.m. in Room West 301D of the Phoenix Convention Center. The June 12 discussion, co-hosted by the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission (ERLC), will focus on building a healthy church amid cultural confusion. The event will feature ERLC President Russell Moore; ERLC executive vice president Phillip Bethancourt; 9Marks editorial director Jonathan Leeman; and 9Marks co-founder Mark Dever, pastor of Capitol Hill Baptist Church in Washington, D.C. The June 13 discussion will focus on the current state of the SBC and will feature Dever; Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary President Danny Akin; Southern Baptist Theological Seminary President R. Albert Mohler Jr.; and H.B. Charles, pastor of Shiloh Metropolitan Baptist Church in Jacksonville, Fla. Admission is free to both events.



– Baptist21 (B21) will host a June 13 luncheon and panel discussion on “fault lines in the SBC,” according to an email from the group. The gathering will convene during the SBC annual meeting’s lunch break in Room West 301D of the Phoenix Convention Center. Panelists will include Southern Baptist Theological Seminary President R. Albert Mohler Jr., Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission President Russell Moore and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary President Daniel Akin. Registration at BaptistTwentyOne.com is $12.50 until May 19 and $15 thereafter. The first 750 registered attendees will receive a boxed lunch and bag of books. B21 was founded by younger Southern Baptists to address issues relevant to Southern Baptists in the 21st century.



– Connect316 will host a dinner June 13 from 5-6:30 p.m. in Room West 301B/C of the Phoenix Convention Center. Eric Hankins, pastor of First Baptist Church in Fairhope, Ala., will deliver a keynote address on “A Statement of the Traditional Southern Baptist Understanding of God’s Plan of Salvation,” a confessional statement he authored in 2012. A panel discussion on “soteriology and evangelism” moderated by Southern Evangelical Seminary President Richard Land will feature Hankins; Kevin Apperson, pastor of North Las Vegas (Nev.) Baptist Church; Eddie Bumpers, pastor of Crossway Baptist Church in Springfield, Mo.; and Charlie Harris, pastor of Trinity Baptist Church in Vicksburg, Miss. SBC President Steve Gaines will receive the group’s Jerry Vines Award. Tickets are $25, with registration online at Connect316.net. According to the group’s website, Connect316 is a ministry fellowship that affirms a doctrine of salvation between that of Calvinism and Arminianism, holding that Christ died for the sins of every person.



– The Fellowship of Baptist World Ministries will host a breakfast Monday, June 12 at 7 a.m. in the Desert Sky Room of the Sheraton Grand Hotel. A keynote address will highlight global missions. For ticket information, email Rodney Cavett, the organization’s president, at rodneyc@ic-world.org. The Fellowship of Baptist World Ministries is an association of mission organizations who work in covenant with the International Mission Board to conduct evangelism and discipleship throughout the world.



– Replicate Ministries will host five panel discussions on disciplemaking at its booth in the SBC exhibit hall. David Platt, Robby Gallaty, Kevin Ezell and Eric Geiger will discuss “Making Disciples in the SBC.” Johnny Hunt, Kevin Smith, Adam Dooley, Robby Gallaty and Mark Marshall will discuss “The Disciplemaking Taskforce Update.” Kandi Gallaty, Donna Gaines, Kathy Litton and others will discuss “Women’s Discipleship.” Vance Pittman, Jimmy Scroggins, J.D. Greear and Robby Gallaty will discuss “Making Disciples in a Church Plant.” Gus Hernandez and others will discuss “Disciplemaking in Collegiate Ministry.” Each discussion will last approximately 30 minutes. Details and times can be found at replicate.org/sbc2017. Additionally, Replicate will be giving away copies of its book, The Heart of a Disciplemaker.



– The Global Hunger Relief (GHR) Run June 14 will include both a 5K run and a one-mile walk/run, with all registration fees donated to GHR, a Southern Baptist initiative formerly known as the World Hunger Fund that supports hunger-relief projects in North America and around the world. The run is sponsored by a coalition of nine Southern Baptist organizations, including SBC entities, Baptist state conventions and Woman’s Missionary Union. Participants will depart the Phoenix Convention Center by bus at 6 a.m. and arrive back by 8 a.m. A race kickoff program at Steele Indian School Park will begin at 6:20 a.m. with the race to follow. Registration for the 5K is $25 before June 11 and $35 thereafter. The one-mile walk/run is $20 before June 11 and $25 thereafter. Children under 12 may participate in the one-mile event for free.



(EDITOR’S NOTE – Compiled by David Roach, chief national correspondent for Baptist Press, the Southern Baptist Convention’s news service.)

