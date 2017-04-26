ERLC to feature ‘Gospel for Life’ books, 9Marks event

The Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission (ERLC) will feature the final three volumes in its “Gospel for Life” book series and partner again in a conversation on church and culture during the annual meeting of the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) June 13-14 in Phoenix.



The ERLC’s final volumes in its nine-book “Gospel for Life” series address the issues of parenting, pornography and work. The series – produced in partnership with B&H Publishing Group – is designed to provide gospel-centered resources to help Christians address ethical issues. The ERLC unveiled the first three volumes in the series at the 2016 SBC meeting.



The ERLC will join with the 9Marks ministry for the third consecutive year to cosponsor a conversation on the church and cultural engagement. The ERLC/9Marks event, scheduled for 9 p.m. June 13 in Room West 301D of the Phoenix Convention Center, will feature ERLC President Russell Moore and Mark Dever, 9Marks president and senior pastor of Capitol Hill Baptist Church in Washington, D.C.



Other features of the ERLC’s presence in Phoenix will be:

Promotion of the new small group curriculum on religious liberty produced in partnership with LifeWay Christian Resources. The study – Religious Liberty: How the Gospel Shapes Our First Freedom – is available for purchase through LifeWay.

Hosting conversations at the Cooperative Program stage of the exhibit hall on “The Gospel and Gender: Helping Pastors Communicate Truth and Love in a Confused Age;” “The Biggest Religious Liberty Threats Facing Churches;” “How to Disciple in a Manhood Crisis;” and “The Gospel and Pornography: Pastoring in a Sensual Age.”

Distribution of Light magazine, the ERLC’s biannual publication, in the exhibit hall. This issue will focus on the Protestant Reformation and include articles by Moore; Jason Duesing, provost of Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary; Steven Smith, senior pastor of Immanuel Baptist Church in Little Rock, Ark.; and Nathan Finn, dean for the School of Theology and Missions at Union University.



Moore told Baptist Press the completion of the “Gospel For Life” series is “a cause for celebration and gratitude. These books are invaluable tools for the local church in helping believers think and live from a Kingdom perspective.”



In written comments, Moore said he is “likewise thrilled about our collaboration with LifeWay for this religious liberty curriculum. Conscience freedom is a gospel issue, not just a social issue. It’s absolutely urgent for Christians and churches to understand religious liberty from a biblical perspective.



“My prayer is that these resources will serve the body of Christ, and especially the churches, pastors and believers of the Southern Baptist Convention.”



Contributing writers for the final three “Gospel for Life” books include Moore and:

Tedd Tripp, president of Shepherding the Heart Ministries, and his wife Margy.

Bethany Jenkins, director of The Gospel Coalition’s Every Square Inch faith-and-work initiative.

Matthew Lee Anderson, founder and lead writer of Mere Orthodoxy.

Courtney Reissig, author and executive editor of the Council on Biblical Manhood and Womanhood’s blog.

Trevin Wax, Bible and Reference publisher at LifeWay.



(EDITOR’S NOTE – Tom Strode is Washington bureau chief for Baptist Press, the Southern Baptist Convention’s news service.)

