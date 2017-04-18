Gaines names 2017 Committee on Committees

Appointments to the Southern Baptist Convention’s (SBC) Committee on Committees have been announced by SBC President Steve Gaines, pastor of Memphis-area Bellevue Baptist Church in Cordova, Tenn.



The Committee on Committees will assemble in Phoenix just prior to the SBC’s June 13-14 annual meeting to nominate members of the Committee on Nominations who, in 2018, will nominate trustees for the boards of SBC entities.



The Committee on Committees has 68 members, two from each of the 34 states and regions qualified for representation on boards of SBC entities.



Gaines has named Randy Davis, president & executive director of the Tennessee Baptist Mission Board in Brentwood, to serve as chairman of this year’s Committee on Committees.

Committee members are:

ALABAMA – Judy Bledsoe, First Baptist Church, Montgomery; Carl Williams, First Baptist Church, Demopolis

ALASKA – Jeff Ling, First Baptist Church, North Pole; Tom Hoffman, Fairview Loop Baptist Church, Wasilla

ARIZONA – Byron Banta, Pinnacle Church, Scottsdale; Noe Garcia, North Phoenix Baptist Church, Phoenix

ARKANSAS – Greg Addison, First Baptist Church, Cabot; Jay Shell, West Baptist Church, Batesville

CALIFORNIA – Randy McWhorter, First Baptist Church, Fair Oaks; Brenda Lackey, Immanuel Baptist Church, Highland

COLORADO – Jeff Rogers, Applewood Baptist Church, Wheat Ridge; Tyann DeClue, Calvary Baptist Church, Englewood

FLORIDA – Chip Fox, Pine Terrace Baptist Church, Milton; David Burton, Hibernia Baptist Church, Green Cove Springs

GEORGIA – David Mills, Beech Haven Baptist Church, Athens; Stephen Fountain, First Baptist Church, Buford

HAWAII – Annie Lam, Hawaii Chinese Baptist Church, Honolulu; Wendy Martin, Makailo Baptist Church, Honolulu

ILLINOIS – Tom DeWitt, First Baptist Church, Sesser; Keith Halsey, Raymond Baptist, Raymond

INDIANA – Rick Hillard, Foot of the Cross Church, Bloomington; Roger Kinion, Calvary Baptist Church, Greenfield

KANSAS-NEBRASKA – Joe Funderburk, Nall Avenue Baptist Church, Prairie Village (Kan.); Voyt Lynn, First Baptist Church, Douglass (Kan.)

KENTUCKY – Barry Fields, Hawesville Baptist Church, Hawesville; Nick Sandefur, Porter Memorial Baptist Church, Lexington

LOUISIANA – Clark Stewart, New Zion Baptist Church, Covington; Dale Lingenfelter, Kingsville Baptist Church, Ball

MARYLAND/DELAWARE/DC – Jim Edmonson, Elders Baptist, Sykesville (Md.); Gary Glanville, Northwest Baptist Church, Reisterstown (Md.)

MICHIGAN – Roy Henry, Faith Baptist Church, Battle Creek; Roy Southerland, Monroe Missionary Baptist Church, Monroe

MISSISSIPPI – Don Boone, First Baptist Church, Vancleave; Tim Mims, First Baptist Church, Winona

MISSOURI – Mike Whitehead, Abundant Life Baptist Church, Lee’s Summit; Ted Middleton, First Baptist Church, Lewistown

NEVADA – John Pretlove, First Baptist Church of the Lakes, Las Vegas; Katrina Fields, Nellis Baptist Church, Las Vegas

NEW ENGLAND – Bland Mason, City on a Hill Church, Boston; Joseph Ferguson, Capstone Baptist Church, Bennington

NEW MEXICO – Dave Rowser, Jackson Avenue Baptist Church, Lovington; Marcia Hinze, First Baptist Church, Tucumcari

NEW YORK – Derek Duncan, Living Water Church, Lagrangeville; Van McClain, Grace Community Chapel, Saragoga Springs

NORTH CAROLINA – Aaron Wallace, Hephzibah Baptist Church, Wendell; John Mark Harrison, Apex Baptist Church, Apex

NORTHWEST – Gary Floyd, First Baptist Church, Toledo (Wash.); Jim Gantenbein, Kitsap Lake Baptist Church, Bremerton (Wash.)

OHIO – Timothy Cline, Chillicothe Baptist Church, Chillicothe; Faye Rodgers, Northside Baptist Church, Springfield

OKLAHOMA – Keith Wiginton, First Baptist Church, Claremore; Johnny Montgomery, First Baptist Church, Red Oak

PENNSYLVANIA-SOUTH JERSEY – Sam Wells, Crosspoint Baptist Church, Souderton (Pa.); Ed Roman, Carlisle Baptist Church, Carlisle (Pa.)

SOUTH CAROLINA – Jim Goodroe, Southside Baptist Church, Spartanburg; Tommy Kelly, First Baptist Church, Varnville

TENNESSEE – Randy Davis, First Baptist Church, Sevierville; Chris Kendall, Oak City Baptist Church, Seymour

TEXAS – Deborah Pearle, Birchman Baptist Church, Fort Worth; Jeff Schreve, First Baptist Church, Texarkana

UTAH-IDAHO – Bobby Wood, Redemption Church, Ogden (Utah); Travis Kerns, Risen Life Church, Salt Lake City (Utah)

VIRGINIA – Kelly Burris, Kempsville Baptist Church, Virginia Beach; Ronojit Nathaniel, Centreville Baptist Church, Centreville

WEST VIRGINIA – Danny Rumple, Cross Lanes Baptist Church, Cross Lanes; Franklin Howerton, West Ripley Baptist Church, Ripley

WYOMING – John Constantine, Story Community Church, Story; Deborah Grace, Trinity Baptist Church, Laramie

