Global Hunger Relief Run to be held at SBC Annual Meeting

A broad coalition of Southern Baptist ministries have partnered together to sponsor a Global Hunger Relief Run, including a 5k and one-mile Fun Run, in Phoenix, Ariz., June 14, in conjunction with the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) annual meeting. All funds raised through participant fees will go directly to feed hungry people around the world.



Global Hunger Relief (GHR) is a partnership of seven Southern Baptist organizations who work together to meet hunger needs around the world. Formerly known as the World Hunger Fund, many churches highlight the work of GHR on Global Hunger Sunday each year on the second Sunday of October.



“Our partners have put together a first-class event for those who run and for those who simply want to have fun and support the lifesaving work of Global Hunger Relief while we’re together in Phoenix,” said Russell Moore, president of the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission. “GHR is a wonderful illustration of the cooperation of the SBC and how we can do more together.”



Participants of the 5k will take a short shuttle ride from the Phoenix Convention Center to Steele Indian Park where they will run a two-lap course. The one-mile Fun Ride participants will circle the park’s lake. Water will be available on the course and snacks at the finish line. Registration and more information about the run is available online.



Sponsors for the GHR Run currently include the Arizona Southern Baptist Convention, Baptist Global Response, the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission, Guidestone Financial Resources, the International Mission Board, LifeWay Christian Resources, the North American Mission Board, the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention and the Woman’s Missionary Union.



Because of the Southern Baptist Convention’s Cooperative Program, one hundred percent of funds received by GHR are used in hunger projects implemented by Southern Baptist missionaries and partners. Eighty percent of funds are used internationally through the work of the International Mission Board and Baptist Global Response. Twenty percent is distributed across the United States by the North American Mission Board. More information about Global Hunger Relief is available at globalhungerrelief.com.



