GuideStone: resources, wellness & retirement checkups at SBC

GuideStone Financial Resources will make available its popular Wellness Center June 12-14 in conjunction with the annual meeting of the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC). But this year, rather than having participants move from one station to another, the Wellness Center will offer participants one-stop biometric readings.



Additionally, GuideStone staff will be available during all exhibit hall hours to meet with participants about their retirement plans or insurance coverages.



Messengers can visit the GuideStone Wellness Center in the exhibit hall to take advantage of the free services that are valued at $150. The wellness screening offers blood-based screenings for cholesterol and glucose. For best results, fast at least the previous 12 hours. Participants will receive a personalized report suitable to take to their family doctors.



Additionally, materials for Mission:Dignity Sunday can be ordered by visiting the GuideStone booth in the exhibit hall. Mission:Dignity Sunday is the fourth Sunday of each June on the SBC’s annual calendar – this year it falls on June 25 – though materials are undated and can be used throughout the year.



Mission:Dignity provides financial assistance to more than 1,800 retired Southern Baptist workers, ministers and their widows who are in critical financial need. Materials can be ordered in advance by visiting MDSunday.org. For more information on Mission:Dignity, visit MissionDignity.org.



While supplies last, free, advance copies of The Christmas Code: Daily Devotions Celebrating the Advent Season will be available. The 68-page devotional is designed to guide readers from December 1–25. The new book, along with The Believer’s Code: 365 Devotions to Unlock the Blessings of God’s Word, both by GuideStone President and CEO O.S. Hawkins, debut October 24 in bookstores and online. All author proceeds from sales of the books benefit Mission:Dignity.



(EDITOR’S NOTE – Roy Hayhurst is director of denominational and public relations services for GuideStone Financial Resources of the Southern Baptist Convention.)

