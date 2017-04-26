‘Jesus Saves’ focus of associational leaders

The salvation assured only through faith in Jesus will be the focus of the Southern Baptist Conference of Associational Leaders (SBCAL) as they meet June 11-12 in Phoenix in advance of the Southern Baptist Convention’s annual meeting.



With the theme “Jesus Saves,” the SBCAL will offer sermons and workshops aimed at preparing associational leaders to share God’s Word effectively, grow disciples and lead successfully. SBCAL events will be at the Westin in downtown Phoenix 9:45 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 11, and 8:45 a.m.-11:20 a.m. Monday, June 12.



SBCAL Executive Director C. Ray Gentry said the event, scheduled to allow participation in other related activities preceding the Southern Baptist Convention annual meeting, will “equip, encourage and inspire” those who attend.



“You will be able to sharpen your saw among peers from across the country and make the free Send North America Luncheon at noon on Monday, as well as the afternoon and evening sessions of the SBC Pastors’ Conference,” Gentry said. “The schedule includes relevant plenary sessions, times for networking, an extensive ministry fair, quality workshops and lunch and dinner included with registration.”



Key speakers will include Robby Gallaty, senior pastor of Long Hollow Baptist Church in Hendersonville, Tenn.; Jeff Iorg, president of Gateway Seminary in Ontario, Calif.; Johnny Hunt, senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Woodstock, Ga.; and Byron Paulus, president and CEO of Life Action Ministries in Buchanan, Mich. and OneCry, a nationwide call for spiritual awakening.



Workshop topics are “Equipping Pastors to Make Disciples Who Make Disciple-makers,” “The Painful Side Of Leadership,” “Seven Thoughts On Church Revitalization,” “Advance Your Association By Providing Practical Ministry Training,” “How To Set Sail Toward Area-wide Revival,” and “Do’s and Don’ts For Associational Leaders (New and Old).”



A concurrent workshop will be offered for associational leaders’ wives during all workshop time slots entitled “The Rose Water Spiritual Spa Retreat,” but all workshops are open to wives.



In addition to key speakers, workshop presenters will include Gallaty’s wife Kandi Gallaty; Warren Haynes, national director for contextualized leadership development, Gateway Seminary; Iorg’s wife Ann Iorg; Sean McMahon, executive director of the Florida Baptist Association, Tallahassee, Fla., and Marshell Wilburn, wife of Port Wilburn, associational leader of the San Francisco Peninsula Baptist Association, San Francisco.



Registration is available at sbcassociations.org/conference-registration.



