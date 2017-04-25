LifeWay to offer free breakfast, workshops at SBC

Southern Baptists will learn more about the newly revised Christian Standard Bible (CSB) translation at the Southern Baptist Convention annual meeting in Phoenix June 13-14.



LifeWay Christian Resources will host a free breakfast focusing on “Discipleship through the Word.”



LifeWay President and CEO Thom S. Rainer, Michael Kelley, director of discipleship, and Daniel Im, director of church multiplication, will address the essential role of Bible engagement in the process of discipleship. Christian music artists Keith and Kristyn Getty will lead a time of worship during the event.



The free breakfast will be held Tuesday, June 13 at 7 a.m. in North Hall A (Level 300) of the Phoenix Convention Center. Doors open at 6:30 a.m. Attendees will receive free resources worth more than $70, including a copy of the new CSB Study Bible and a LifeWay gift card. Because seating is limited, advance reservations can be made at LifeWay.com/SBCbreakfast.



LifeWay Films will screen a new feature film Tuesday evening also in Hall A following the SBC evening session. The film selected will be announced closer to the meeting.



The SBC exhibit hall will feature the LifeWay Christian Store offering a wide selection of books, Bibles, small group study resources and other Christian products. Book signings by bestselling authors will be held in the store throughout the convention.



LifeWay will also host training sessions for kids, students and adult discipleship ministries in its Church Resources booth. A schedule of sessions will be available in the LifeWay exhibit. A special story time for kids will be held in the B&H Publishing Group exhibit area.



