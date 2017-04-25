SBC Pastors’ Conference 2017 schedule

This year’s Southern Baptist Convention Pastors’ Conference will center on the theme “above every name” and focus on an exposition of Philippians by pastors of Southern Baptist churches with average attendance of approximately 500 or less.



Pastors’ Conference President Dave Miller’s advice to prospective attendees is to “read and look through the book of Philippians” in advance because the meeting “is all about the text” of scripture.



Miller and his fellow officers – vice president Paul Smith, pastor of First Baptist Church in Chandler, Ariz., and treasurer Toby Frost, pastor of South Main Street Baptist Church in Greenwood, S.C. – hope pastors from congregations of all sizes will draw encouragement from one another at the conference.



Below is a list of pertinent information on the Pastors’ Conference followed by a schedule of speakers.



Southern Baptist Convention Pastors’ Conference 2017

June 11-12, 2017



Phoenix Convention Center



Theme: “Above Every Name“



President: Dave Miller, pastor, Southern Hills Baptist Church, Sioux City, Iowa



Free and Open to the Public – no registration required



Website: sbcpc.net



SUNDAY, JUNE 11, 6 P.M.

Philippians 1:1-11 – David Choi, pastor, Church of the Beloved, Chicago



Philippians 1:12-26 – John Onwuchekwa, pastor, Cornerstone Church, Atlanta



Philippians 1:27-30 – Chris Davis, pastor, Groveton Baptist Church, Alexandria, Va.



Testimony – Fred Luter, pastor, Franklin Avenue Baptist Church, New Orleans



MONDAY, JUNE 12, 9 A.M.

Philippians 2:1-4 – Jimmy Meek, pastor, Immanuel Baptist Church, El Dorado, Ark.



Philippians 2:5-11 – Nathan Rose, pastor, Liberty (Mo.) Baptist Church



Philippians 2:12-18 – Ryan Rice, pastor, Life Church, New Orleans



Testimony – J.D. Greear, pastor, The Summit Church, Raleigh-Durham, N.C.



MONDAY, JUNE 12, 1:30 P.M.

Philippians 2:19-30 – Jamar Andrews, pastor, Word Baptist Church, Jonesboro, Ark.



Philippians 3:1-11 – Jose Abella, pastor, Providence Road Baptist Church, Miami



Philippians 3:12-16 – Spencer Plumlee, pastor, Riverview Baptist Church, Osage Beach, Mo.



Testimony – Johnny Hunt, pastor, First Baptist Church, Woodstock, Ga.



MONDAY, JUNE 12, 6 P.M.

Philippians 3:17-21 – Michael Allen, pastor, Uptown Baptist Church, Chicago



Philippians 4:1-9 – Bart Barber, pastor, First Baptist Church, Farmersville, Texas



Philippians 4:10-23 – Shane Hall, pastor, First Southern Baptist Church, Oklahoma City



Testimony – Steve Gaines, pastor, Bellevue Baptist Church, Cordova, Tenn.



