Seminaries’ alumni & friends to gather in Phoenix

Alumni and friends of Southern Baptists’ six seminaries will gather Wednesday, June 14, in Phoenix to hear updates from the campuses and renew friendships with classmates and seminary faculty and staff.



The noontime luncheons will be held in conjunction with the June 13-14 annual meeting of the Southern Baptist Convention in the Phoenix Convention Center.



A list of the seminaries’ plans follows:



SOUTHWESTERN – Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary’s (SWBTS) national alumni and friends luncheon on June 14 will be in Room North 120D of the Phoenix Convention Center, following the SBC annual meeting’s morning session. SWBTS President Paige Patterson will present the seminary’s annual report and the 2017 distinguished alumnus awards to Rick Warren, senior pastor of Saddleback Church in Lake Forest, Calif.; and Al Jackson, pastor of Lakeview Baptist Church in Auburn, Ala. Tickets may be purchased for $20 per person online at swbts.edu/sbclunch or by calling 1-877-GO SWBTS (467-9287). Tickets will also be available during the SBC annual meeting at Southwestern’s booth in the exhibit hall.



SOUTHERN – The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary will welcome alumni and friends for its annual luncheon at noon on Wednesday, June 14, in Room West 301A of the Phoenix Convention Center, following the SBC annual meeting’s morning session. Attendees will hear what God is doing in and through Southern Seminary from President R. Albert Mohler Jr. Tickets are $25 and are available for purchase on Southern Seminary’s website at sbts.edu/sbc and at the seminary’s booth in the SBC exhibit hall.



SOUTHEASTERN – Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary will host its annual alumni and friends luncheon on June 14. Attendees will hear from alumni and students in the Southeastern family as they share about the rich diversity of the Kingdom of God and the global impact of the Great Commission church. Alumni and friends will gather in Room West 301D of the Phoenix Convention Center at noon for a time of worship through singing and hearing God’s word. Admission is $10 per person, and space is limited. Email mard@sebts.edu, call 919-761-2293, or visit sebts.edu/sbc17 for more information and to register.



NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary’s luncheon for alumni and friends will be held after the SBC annual meeting’s morning session Wednesday, June 14 in Room North 120A of the Phoenix Convention Center. NOBTS President Chuck Kelley will offer attendees a preview of the school’s 100th anniversary celebration which begins with a kick-off celebration in the fall. Kelley will update attendees on the previous year’s developments and activities. The distinguished alumni for 2017 will be named and national alumni officers will be elected. Tickets are $20 per person if purchased by midnight May 27 (the last day of online sales), $25 at the convention. To purchase a ticket before the convention, send a check payable to NOBTS to New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, Attn: Alumni Relations, 3939 Gentilly Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70126. Or, tickets are available online at nobts.edu/alumni. Tickets will not be mailed. All luncheon tickets may be picked up at the seminary’s booth in the Phoenix Convention Center exhibit hall during the SBC annual meeting. Tickets also may be purchased during the convention at the NOBTS exhibit.



MIDWESTERN – Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and College will welcome alumni and friends to its annual luncheon in Room North 120B/C of the Phoenix Convention Center immediately following the SBC annual meeting’s morning session. President Jason Allen will report about what God is doing in and through Midwestern Seminary, including updates on the progress of the Mathena Student Center and the announcement of this year’s alumnus of the year. Learn more at mbts.edu/sbclunch. Early bird tickets are $20 purchased in advance online by May 28 or $25 purchased online or at the Midwestern Seminary booth.



GATEWAY – Gateway Seminary will host its annual alumni and friends luncheon after the morning session of the SBC annual meeting on Wednesday, June 14, in Room North 129A/B of the Phoenix Convention Center. President Jeff Iorg will report on the activities of the past year, including the opening of the new San Francisco campus and the transition and first year at the Los Angeles-Ontario campus. Additionally, the seminary’s distinguished alumni awards and the Graves Award will be presented. Tickets are $10 each. Seating is limited and can be reserved at eventbrite.com/e/sbc-alumni-and-friends-luncheon-tickets-32860175670.



(EDITOR’S NOTE – Compiled from reports by the communications offices of the SBC’s six seminaries.)

