2018 SBC annual meeting program released

The 2018 Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) annual meeting will convene at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas on Tuesday, June 12, at 8:15 a.m. and conclude Wednesday, June 13, at 4:55 p.m.
A full schedule follows.
TUESDAY MORNING, JUNE 12
8:15 – Opening Worship – Mark Blair, Convention music director; music minister, Bellevue Baptist Church, Cordova, Tenn.
8:25 – Welcome and Call to Order – Steve Gaines, SBC president; senior pastor, Bellevue Baptist Church, Cordova, Tenn.
Announcement of Committee on Committees, Credentials Committee, Tellers, and Resolutions Committee
8:30 – Scripture and Prayer – Kevin Smith, executive director, Baptist Convention of Maryland/Delaware, Columbia, Md.
8:35 – Registration Report and Constitution of Convention – Don Currence, SBC registration secretary; minister of children and administration, First Baptist Church, Ozark, Mo.
8:38 – Committee on Order of Business Report (First) – Grant Ethridge, chairman; senior pastor, LibertyLive.Church, Hampton Roads, Va.
8:43 – Appreciation of Volunteers – Steve Gaines
8:45 – Welcome to Dallas – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
8:55 – Honoring America and Recognition of Veterans
The Pledge of Allegiance
The National Anthem: “The Star-Spangled Banner”
Worship – Mark Blair
9:10 – Crossover Report – Joel Southerland, executive director of evangelism, North American Mission Board, Alpharetta, Ga.
9:15 – GuideStone Financial Resources Report – O.S. Hawkins, president and CEO, GuideStone Financial Resources, Dallas
9:27 – Introduction of New Motions (First) – Steve Gaines
9:42 – Executive Committee Report (Part 1) – D. August Boto, interim president and executive vice president for convention policy, SBC Executive Committee, Nashville
10:12 – Introduction of Past Presidents – Steve Gaines
10:17 – Introduction of the President and Family – Randy C. Davis, president and executive director, Tennessee Baptist Mission Board, Brentwood, Tenn.
10:22 – Prayer for the President – Bill Street, minister of evangelism and discipleship, Bellevue Baptist Church, Cordova, Tenn.
10:27 – Worship – Mark Blair
10:35 – President’s Address – Steve Gaines
11:45 – Closing Prayer – Trent Gann, pastor, First Baptist Church, Woodville, Fla.
TUESDAY AFTERNOON, JUNE 12
1:15 – Scripture and Prayer – Bob Davis, evangelist; pastor, Beulah Baptist Church, Lynchburg, Va.
1:20 – Special Guest – Dave Ramsey, personal finance expert; CEO, Ramsey Solutions, Brentwood, Tenn.
1:50 – Election of Officers (First)
1:55 – Executive Committee Report (Part 2) – D. August Boto, interim president and executive vice president for Convention policy, SBC Executive Committee, Nashville
2:55 – Election of Officers (Second)
3:00 – Committee on Order of Business Report (Second) – Grant Ethridge, chairman; senior pastor, LibertyLive.Church, Hampton Roads, Va.
3:10 – North American Mission Board Presentation – Kevin Ezell, president, North American Mission Board, Alpharetta, Ga.
3:40 – Election of Officers (Third)
3:45 – Introduction of New Motions (Last Opportunity)
4:00 – Committee on Committees Report – Emir Caner, chairman; president, Truett-McConnell University, Cleveland, Ga.
4:10 – Committee on Nominations Report – James Freeman, chairman; Country Meadows Baptist Church, Kansas City, Mo.
4:20 – Election of Officers (Fourth)
4:25 – Election of Officers (Fifth)
4:30 – Committee on Resolutions Report – Jason Duesing, chairman; provost and associate professor of historical theology, Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, Kansas City, Mo.
5:05 – Closing Prayer – Danny Sinquefield, pastor, Faith Baptist Church, Bartlett, Tenn.
TUESDAY EVENING, JUNE 12
6:30 Committee on Order of Business Report (Third) – Grant Ethridge, chairman; senior pastor, LibertyLive.Church, Hampton Roads, Va.
Election of 2019 Convention Preacher, Alternate Preacher and Music Director
6:45 – An Evening of Prayer and Worship – Mark Blair, Convention music director; music minister, Bellevue Baptist Church, Cordova, Tenn.
Special Guest – Ravi Zacharias, president, Ravi Zacharias International Ministries, Alpharetta, Ga.
8:30 – International Mission Board Commissioning Service – David Platt, president, International Mission Board, Richmond, Va.
9:15 – Closing Prayer – Rick Lance, executive director/treasurer, Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions, Prattville, Ala.
WEDNESDAY MORNING, JUNE 13
8:15 Opening Worship – Mark Blair, Convention music director; music minister, Bellevue Baptist Church, Cordova, Tenn.
8:25 – Scripture and Prayer – Sonny Tucker, executive director, Arkansas Baptist State Convention, Little Rock, Ark.
8:30 – Committee on Order of Business Report (Fourth) – Grant Ethridge, chairman; senior pastor, LibertyLive.Church, Hampton Roads, Va.
8:45 – Previously Scheduled Business – Steve Gaines, SBC president; senior pastor, Bellevue Baptist Church, Cordova, Tenn.
9:00 – Woman’s Missionary Union Report – Sandra Wisdom-Martin, executive director/treasurer, Woman’s Missionary Union, Birmingham, Ala.
9:12 – North American Mission Board Report – Kevin Ezell, president, North American Mission Board, Alpharetta, Ga.
9:24 – International Mission Board Report – David Platt, president, International Mission Board, Richmond, Va.
9:36 – Evangelism Task Force Report – Paige Patterson, chairman; president, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, Fort Worth, Texas
9:46 – Worship – Mark Blair
9:55 – Convention Sermon – Paige Patterson
10:35 – Prayer of Response – Bob Pearle, senior pastor, Birchman Baptist Church, Fort Worth, Texas
10:40 – Joint Seminary Presentation and Reports – Daniel L. Akin, president, Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, Wake Forest, N.C.; Jason K. Allen, president, Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, Kansas City, Mo.; Jeff Iorg, president, Gateway Seminary of the Southern Baptist Convention, Ontario, Calif.; Charles S. Kelley Jr., president, New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, New Orleans, La.; R. Albert Mohler Jr., president, The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, Louisville, Ky.; Paige Patterson, president, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, Fort Worth, Texas
11:55 – Closing Prayer – Zac Reno, pastor, The Summit Church, Benton, Ark.
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON, JUNE 13
2:30 – Opening Worship – Mark Blair, Convention music director; music minister, Bellevue Baptist Church, Cordova, Tenn.
2:40 – Scripture and Prayer – Noah Sidhom, pastor of leadership development, web and social media, Bellevue Baptist Church, Cordova, Tenn.
2:45 – Previously Scheduled Business – Steve Gaines, SBC president; senior pastor, Bellevue Baptist Church, Cordova, Tenn.
2:55 – Special Guest – Jonathan Evans, author; speaker; chaplain of the Dallas Cowboys
3:10 – Presentation of Officers – D. August Boto, interim president and executive vice president for Convention policy, SBC Executive Committee, Nashville
3:20 – LifeWay Christian Resources Report – Thom S. Rainer, president and CEO, LifeWay Christian Resources, Nashville
3:32 – LifeWay Christian Resources Presentation – Thom S. Rainer
3:47 – President’s Panel on Stewardship
4:25 – The Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission Report – Russell D. Moore, president, Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission, Nashville
4:37 – The Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission Presentation – Russell D. Moore
4:52 – Closing Words and Dallas hand-off to Birmingham – Steve Gaines
4:55 – Closing Prayer – David Hankins, executive director, Louisiana Baptist Convention, Alexandria, La.