2018 SBC annual meeting program released

The 2018 Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) annual meeting will convene at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas on Tuesday, June 12, at 8:15 a.m. and conclude Wednesday, June 13, at 4:55 p.m.



A full schedule follows.



TUESDAY MORNING, JUNE 12

8:15 – Opening Worship – Mark Blair, Convention music director; music minister, Bellevue Baptist Church, Cordova, Tenn.



8:25 – Welcome and Call to Order – Steve Gaines, SBC president; senior pastor, Bellevue Baptist Church, Cordova, Tenn.



Announcement of Committee on Committees, Credentials Committee, Tellers, and Resolutions Committee



8:30 – Scripture and Prayer – Kevin Smith, executive director, Baptist Convention of Maryland/Delaware, Columbia, Md.



8:35 – Registration Report and Constitution of Convention – Don Currence, SBC registration secretary; minister of children and administration, First Baptist Church, Ozark, Mo.



8:38 – Committee on Order of Business Report (First) – Grant Ethridge, chairman; senior pastor, LibertyLive.Church, Hampton Roads, Va.



8:43 – Appreciation of Volunteers – Steve Gaines



8:45 – Welcome to Dallas – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott



8:55 – Honoring America and Recognition of Veterans



The Pledge of Allegiance



The National Anthem: “The Star-Spangled Banner”



Worship – Mark Blair



9:10 – Crossover Report – Joel Southerland, executive director of evangelism, North American Mission Board, Alpharetta, Ga.



9:15 – GuideStone Financial Resources Report – O.S. Hawkins, president and CEO, GuideStone Financial Resources, Dallas



9:27 – Introduction of New Motions (First) – Steve Gaines



9:42 – Executive Committee Report (Part 1) – D. August Boto, interim president and executive vice president for convention policy, SBC Executive Committee, Nashville



10:12 – Introduction of Past Presidents – Steve Gaines



10:17 – Introduction of the President and Family – Randy C. Davis, president and executive director, Tennessee Baptist Mission Board, Brentwood, Tenn.



10:22 – Prayer for the President – Bill Street, minister of evangelism and discipleship, Bellevue Baptist Church, Cordova, Tenn.



10:27 – Worship – Mark Blair



10:35 – President’s Address – Steve Gaines



11:45 – Closing Prayer – Trent Gann, pastor, First Baptist Church, Woodville, Fla.



TUESDAY AFTERNOON, JUNE 12

1:15 – Scripture and Prayer – Bob Davis, evangelist; pastor, Beulah Baptist Church, Lynchburg, Va.



1:20 – Special Guest – Dave Ramsey, personal finance expert; CEO, Ramsey Solutions, Brentwood, Tenn.



1:50 – Election of Officers (First)



1:55 – Executive Committee Report (Part 2) – D. August Boto, interim president and executive vice president for Convention policy, SBC Executive Committee, Nashville



2:55 – Election of Officers (Second)



3:00 – Committee on Order of Business Report (Second) – Grant Ethridge, chairman; senior pastor, LibertyLive.Church, Hampton Roads, Va.



3:10 – North American Mission Board Presentation – Kevin Ezell, president, North American Mission Board, Alpharetta, Ga.



3:40 – Election of Officers (Third)



3:45 – Introduction of New Motions (Last Opportunity)



4:00 – Committee on Committees Report – Emir Caner, chairman; president, Truett-McConnell University, Cleveland, Ga.



4:10 – Committee on Nominations Report – James Freeman, chairman; Country Meadows Baptist Church, Kansas City, Mo.



4:20 – Election of Officers (Fourth)



4:25 – Election of Officers (Fifth)



4:30 – Committee on Resolutions Report – Jason Duesing, chairman; provost and associate professor of historical theology, Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, Kansas City, Mo.



5:05 – Closing Prayer – Danny Sinquefield, pastor, Faith Baptist Church, Bartlett, Tenn.



TUESDAY EVENING, JUNE 12

6:30 Committee on Order of Business Report (Third) – Grant Ethridge, chairman; senior pastor, LibertyLive.Church, Hampton Roads, Va.



Election of 2019 Convention Preacher, Alternate Preacher and Music Director



6:45 – An Evening of Prayer and Worship – Mark Blair, Convention music director; music minister, Bellevue Baptist Church, Cordova, Tenn.



Special Guest – Ravi Zacharias, president, Ravi Zacharias International Ministries, Alpharetta, Ga.



8:30 – International Mission Board Commissioning Service – David Platt, president, International Mission Board, Richmond, Va.



9:15 – Closing Prayer – Rick Lance, executive director/treasurer, Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions, Prattville, Ala.



WEDNESDAY MORNING, JUNE 13

8:15 Opening Worship – Mark Blair, Convention music director; music minister, Bellevue Baptist Church, Cordova, Tenn.



8:25 – Scripture and Prayer – Sonny Tucker, executive director, Arkansas Baptist State Convention, Little Rock, Ark.



8:30 – Committee on Order of Business Report (Fourth) – Grant Ethridge, chairman; senior pastor, LibertyLive.Church, Hampton Roads, Va.



8:45 – Previously Scheduled Business – Steve Gaines, SBC president; senior pastor, Bellevue Baptist Church, Cordova, Tenn.



9:00 – Woman’s Missionary Union Report – Sandra Wisdom-Martin, executive director/treasurer, Woman’s Missionary Union, Birmingham, Ala.



9:12 – North American Mission Board Report – Kevin Ezell, president, North American Mission Board, Alpharetta, Ga.



9:24 – International Mission Board Report – David Platt, president, International Mission Board, Richmond, Va.



9:36 – Evangelism Task Force Report – Paige Patterson, chairman; president, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, Fort Worth, Texas



9:46 – Worship – Mark Blair



9:55 – Convention Sermon – Paige Patterson



10:35 – Prayer of Response – Bob Pearle, senior pastor, Birchman Baptist Church, Fort Worth, Texas



10:40 – Joint Seminary Presentation and Reports – Daniel L. Akin, president, Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, Wake Forest, N.C.; Jason K. Allen, president, Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, Kansas City, Mo.; Jeff Iorg, president, Gateway Seminary of the Southern Baptist Convention, Ontario, Calif.; Charles S. Kelley Jr., president, New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, New Orleans, La.; R. Albert Mohler Jr., president, The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, Louisville, Ky.; Paige Patterson, president, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, Fort Worth, Texas



11:55 – Closing Prayer – Zac Reno, pastor, The Summit Church, Benton, Ark.



WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON, JUNE 13

2:30 – Opening Worship – Mark Blair, Convention music director; music minister, Bellevue Baptist Church, Cordova, Tenn.



2:40 – Scripture and Prayer – Noah Sidhom, pastor of leadership development, web and social media, Bellevue Baptist Church, Cordova, Tenn.



2:45 – Previously Scheduled Business – Steve Gaines, SBC president; senior pastor, Bellevue Baptist Church, Cordova, Tenn.



2:55 – Special Guest – Jonathan Evans, author; speaker; chaplain of the Dallas Cowboys



3:10 – Presentation of Officers – D. August Boto, interim president and executive vice president for Convention policy, SBC Executive Committee, Nashville



3:20 – LifeWay Christian Resources Report – Thom S. Rainer, president and CEO, LifeWay Christian Resources, Nashville



3:32 – LifeWay Christian Resources Presentation – Thom S. Rainer



3:47 – President’s Panel on Stewardship



4:25 – The Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission Report – Russell D. Moore, president, Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission, Nashville



4:37 – The Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission Presentation – Russell D. Moore



4:52 – Closing Words and Dallas hand-off to Birmingham – Steve Gaines



4:55 – Closing Prayer – David Hankins, executive director, Louisiana Baptist Convention, Alexandria, La.

