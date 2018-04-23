2018 SBC annual meeting program released
    April 23 2018 by Baptist Press staff

    The 2018 Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) annual meeting will convene at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas on Tuesday, June 12, at 8:15 a.m. and conclude Wednesday, June 13, at 4:55 p.m.
     
    A full schedule follows.
     

    TUESDAY MORNING, JUNE 12

    8:15 – Opening Worship – Mark Blair, Convention music director; music minister, Bellevue Baptist Church, Cordova, Tenn.
     
    8:25 – Welcome and Call to Order – Steve Gaines, SBC president; senior pastor, Bellevue Baptist Church, Cordova, Tenn.
     
    Announcement of Committee on Committees, Credentials Committee, Tellers, and Resolutions Committee
     
    8:30 – Scripture and Prayer – Kevin Smith, executive director, Baptist Convention of Maryland/Delaware, Columbia, Md.
     
    8:35 – Registration Report and Constitution of Convention – Don Currence, SBC registration secretary; minister of children and administration, First Baptist Church, Ozark, Mo.
     
    8:38 – Committee on Order of Business Report (First) – Grant Ethridge, chairman; senior pastor, LibertyLive.Church, Hampton Roads, Va.
     
    8:43 – Appreciation of Volunteers – Steve Gaines
     
    8:45 – Welcome to Dallas – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
     
    8:55 – Honoring America and Recognition of Veterans
     
    The Pledge of Allegiance
     
    The National Anthem: “The Star-Spangled Banner”
     
    Worship – Mark Blair
     
    9:10 – Crossover Report – Joel Southerland, executive director of evangelism, North American Mission Board, Alpharetta, Ga.
     
    9:15 – GuideStone Financial Resources Report – O.S. Hawkins, president and CEO, GuideStone Financial Resources, Dallas
     
    9:27 – Introduction of New Motions (First) – Steve Gaines
     
    9:42 – Executive Committee Report (Part 1) – D. August Boto, interim president and executive vice president for convention policy, SBC Executive Committee, Nashville
     
    10:12 – Introduction of Past Presidents – Steve Gaines
     
    10:17 – Introduction of the President and Family – Randy C. Davis, president and executive director, Tennessee Baptist Mission Board, Brentwood, Tenn.
     
    10:22 – Prayer for the President – Bill Street, minister of evangelism and discipleship, Bellevue Baptist Church, Cordova, Tenn.
     
    10:27 – Worship – Mark Blair
     
    10:35 – President’s Address – Steve Gaines
     
    11:45 – Closing Prayer – Trent Gann, pastor, First Baptist Church, Woodville, Fla.
     

    TUESDAY AFTERNOON, JUNE 12

    1:15 – Scripture and Prayer – Bob Davis, evangelist; pastor, Beulah Baptist Church, Lynchburg, Va.
     
    1:20 – Special Guest – Dave Ramsey, personal finance expert; CEO, Ramsey Solutions, Brentwood, Tenn.
     
    1:50 – Election of Officers (First)
     
    1:55 – Executive Committee Report (Part 2) – D. August Boto, interim president and executive vice president for Convention policy, SBC Executive Committee, Nashville
     
    2:55 – Election of Officers (Second)
     
    3:00 – Committee on Order of Business Report (Second) – Grant Ethridge, chairman; senior pastor, LibertyLive.Church, Hampton Roads, Va.
     
    3:10 – North American Mission Board Presentation – Kevin Ezell, president, North American Mission Board, Alpharetta, Ga.
     
    3:40 – Election of Officers (Third)
     
    3:45 – Introduction of New Motions (Last Opportunity)
     
    4:00 – Committee on Committees Report – Emir Caner, chairman; president, Truett-McConnell University, Cleveland, Ga.
     
    4:10 – Committee on Nominations Report – James Freeman, chairman; Country Meadows Baptist Church, Kansas City, Mo.
     
    4:20 – Election of Officers (Fourth)
     
    4:25 – Election of Officers (Fifth)
     
    4:30 – Committee on Resolutions Report – Jason Duesing, chairman; provost and associate professor of historical theology, Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, Kansas City, Mo.
     
    5:05 – Closing Prayer – Danny Sinquefield, pastor, Faith Baptist Church, Bartlett, Tenn.
     

    TUESDAY EVENING, JUNE 12

    6:30 Committee on Order of Business Report (Third) – Grant Ethridge, chairman; senior pastor, LibertyLive.Church, Hampton Roads, Va.
     
    Election of 2019 Convention Preacher, Alternate Preacher and Music Director
     
    6:45 – An Evening of Prayer and Worship – Mark Blair, Convention music director; music minister, Bellevue Baptist Church, Cordova, Tenn.
     
    Special Guest – Ravi Zacharias, president, Ravi Zacharias International Ministries, Alpharetta, Ga.
     
    8:30 – International Mission Board Commissioning Service – David Platt, president, International Mission Board, Richmond, Va.
     
    9:15 – Closing Prayer – Rick Lance, executive director/treasurer, Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions, Prattville, Ala.
     

    WEDNESDAY MORNING, JUNE 13

    8:15 Opening Worship – Mark Blair, Convention music director; music minister, Bellevue Baptist Church, Cordova, Tenn.
     
    8:25 – Scripture and Prayer – Sonny Tucker, executive director, Arkansas Baptist State Convention, Little Rock, Ark.
     
    8:30 – Committee on Order of Business Report (Fourth) – Grant Ethridge, chairman; senior pastor, LibertyLive.Church, Hampton Roads, Va.
     
    8:45 – Previously Scheduled Business – Steve Gaines, SBC president; senior pastor, Bellevue Baptist Church, Cordova, Tenn.
     
    9:00 – Woman’s Missionary Union Report – Sandra Wisdom-Martin, executive director/treasurer, Woman’s Missionary Union, Birmingham, Ala.
     
    9:12 – North American Mission Board Report – Kevin Ezell, president, North American Mission Board, Alpharetta, Ga.
     
    9:24 – International Mission Board Report – David Platt, president, International Mission Board, Richmond, Va.
     
    9:36 – Evangelism Task Force Report – Paige Patterson, chairman; president, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, Fort Worth, Texas
     
    9:46 – Worship – Mark Blair
     
    9:55 – Convention Sermon – Paige Patterson
     
    10:35 – Prayer of Response – Bob Pearle, senior pastor, Birchman Baptist Church, Fort Worth, Texas
     
    10:40 – Joint Seminary Presentation and Reports – Daniel L. Akin, president, Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, Wake Forest, N.C.; Jason K. Allen, president, Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, Kansas City, Mo.; Jeff Iorg, president, Gateway Seminary of the Southern Baptist Convention, Ontario, Calif.; Charles S. Kelley Jr., president, New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, New Orleans, La.; R. Albert Mohler Jr., president, The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, Louisville, Ky.; Paige Patterson, president, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, Fort Worth, Texas
     
    11:55 – Closing Prayer – Zac Reno, pastor, The Summit Church, Benton, Ark.
     

    WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON, JUNE 13

    2:30 – Opening Worship – Mark Blair, Convention music director; music minister, Bellevue Baptist Church, Cordova, Tenn.
     
    2:40 – Scripture and Prayer – Noah Sidhom, pastor of leadership development, web and social media, Bellevue Baptist Church, Cordova, Tenn.
     
    2:45 – Previously Scheduled Business – Steve Gaines, SBC president; senior pastor, Bellevue Baptist Church, Cordova, Tenn.
     
    2:55 – Special Guest – Jonathan Evans, author; speaker; chaplain of the Dallas Cowboys
     
    3:10 – Presentation of Officers – D. August Boto, interim president and executive vice president for Convention policy, SBC Executive Committee, Nashville
     
    3:20 – LifeWay Christian Resources Report – Thom S. Rainer, president and CEO, LifeWay Christian Resources, Nashville
     
    3:32 – LifeWay Christian Resources Presentation – Thom S. Rainer
     
    3:47 – President’s Panel on Stewardship
     
    4:25 – The Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission Report – Russell D. Moore, president, Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission, Nashville
     
    4:37 – The Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission Presentation – Russell D. Moore
     
    4:52 – Closing Words and Dallas hand-off to Birmingham – Steve Gaines
     
    4:55 – Closing Prayer – David Hankins, executive director, Louisiana Baptist Convention, Alexandria, La.
     

