Celebrated N.C. Baptist, Bordeaux, dead at 64

C.J. Bordeaux, Sr, 64, died April 25 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, N.C. from complications related to an infection. He was director of missions for the Pee Dee Baptist Association in Rockingham.

He served as the N.C Pastors’ Conference secretary-treasurer for four years, and later as president. His involvement in the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina (BSC) included service on the Committee on Committees and the Giving Plan Study Committee. Bordeaux completed two terms as BSC’s second vice president, two terms as first vice president and one term as president. He also served eight years on the Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention, including two years as secretary.



Born in Whiteville, N.C., Bordeaux followed the calling of his father, Garland, who pastored small churches for 55 years prior to his death in 2007.



Bordeaux preached his first sermon at the age of 12 in a youth revival service at White Lake Baptist Church in Elizabethtown where his dad served as pastor.



In an interview after his election as BSC president in 2013, Bordeaux told the Biblical Recorder, “On Friday, December 31, 1976, I announced my call to preach at a watch night service. A day-and-a-half later on Sunday, January 2, I preached at Emmaus Baptist Church in Pittsboro, and I’ve been busy preaching ever sense.”



He held degrees from Campbell University and Bethany Theological Seminary.



Churches where Bordeaux served include White Lake Baptist Church, Bear Creek Baptist Church, Maysville Baptist Church, Antioch Baptist Church in Lumberton, West Monroe Baptist Church, Village Baptist Church in Fayetteville and Gorman Baptist Church in Durham.



Milton A. Hollifield, Jr, executive director-treasurer of the BSC said, “I will always cherish the working relationship and the friendship I enjoyed in spending time with C.J. Bordeaux. He was a preacher of God's inerrant Word who loved his Savior, his family and his country. He understood and appreciated the value of partnerships between churches, associations, state conventions and the Southern Baptist Convention in fulfilling the Great Commission.”



Lester Evans, team leader for BSC associational partnerships, said Bordeaux “demonstrated a deep love” for churches and pastors.



“That love for pastors began to motivate and drive him toward service as an associational missionary,” Evans said. “Later, he was so excited about being called to the Pee Dee Association in that role.”



After his election as president of the BSC, Bordeaux said, “I’ll go speak in any church of any size if they invite me, but I really want to talk to small church pastors who feel like they don’t have a voice and help them be encouraged to impact the lostness of their community.”



The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 28, from 5:30-8:30 pm at Antioch Baptist Church, 5089 Old Whiteville Road, Lumberton.



​The funeral service is Sunday, April 29, at 3:00 pm at Antioch Baptist Church with Rev. Dennis Harrell, Rev. Bill Monroe, Rev. Ronnie McLean, Rev. Mark Meadows and Jackson Bordeaux officiating. Burial will follow at Floyd Memory Gardens.

