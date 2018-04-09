Gaines names SBC Committee on Committees

Appointments to the Southern Baptist Convention’s Committee on Committees have been announced by SBC President Steve Gaines, pastor of the Memphis-area Bellevue Baptist Church in Cordova, Tenn.



The Committee on Committees has 68 members, two from each of the 34 states and regions qualified for representation on boards of SBC entities.



The Committee on Committees will assemble in Dallas just prior to the SBC’s June 12-13 sessions to nominate members of the Committee on Nominations who, in turn, will nominate trustees for the boards of SBC entities in 2019.



Gaines named Emir Caner, president of Truett McConnell University in Cleveland, Ga., as chairman.



Gaines announced the appointments April 6 in accordance with SBC Bylaw 19, which calls for providing notice to Southern Baptists of the appointees at least 45 days in advance of each year’s annual meeting.



Committee members are:



ALABAMA: Chad Burdette, Macedonia Baptist Church, Ranburne; Tim Cox, Liberty Baptist Church, Chelsea.



ALASKA: Shirley Bearce, CrossCountry Church, Palmer; Steve Kim, Sunset Hills Baptist Church, Anchorage.



ARIZONA: Pete Barker, Royal Palms Baptist Church, Phoenix; James Harms, First Baptist Church, Sierra Vista.



ARKANSAS: Jeff Paxton, First Baptist Church, Dover; Manley Beasley Jr., Hot Springs Baptist Church, Hot Springs.



CALIFORNIA: Raymond Lee, See World Baptist Church, San Diego; Lyman Alexander, St. John Missionary Baptist, Richmond.



COLORADO: Doug Lohrey, First Baptist Church Black Forest, Colorado Springs; Jeff Gibson, Ken Caryl Baptist Church, Littleton.



FLORIDA: Benny Reynolds, Peniel Baptist Church, Palatka; Geoffrey Prows, Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, Baker.



GEORGIA: Emir Caner, First Baptist Church, Helen; Javier Chavez, Amistad Cristiana International, Gainesville.



HAWAII: Jerrell Tate, Abundant Life Christian Fellowship, Ewa Beach; Rick Lazor, OlaNui!, Honolulu



ILLINOIS: Scott Nichols, Crossroads Community Church, Carol Stream; Randy Plunkett, First Baptist Church, Eldorado.



INDIANA: Rick Hillard, Foot of the Cross Church, Bloomington; Randall Forsythe, Grace Baptist Church, Portage.



KANSAS-NEBRASKA: Eric Franklin, CrossPoint Church, Salina, Kan.; Chue Herr, First Hmong Baptist Church, Kansas City, Kan.



KENTUCKY: Samuel Schmidt, Edgewood Baptist Church, Nicholasville; Jerry Huffman, Tates Creek Baptist Church, Richmond.



LOUISIANA: Reggie Bridges, Temple Baptist Church, Ruston; Marc Taylor, Cook Baptist Church, Ruston.



MARYLAND-DELAWARE-DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA: Joshua Phillips, Pleasant View Baptist Church, Port Deposit, Md.; Kent Phoebus, LifeHouse Church, Middletown, Del.



MICHIGAN: James Jones, First Baptist Church, Trenton; Jerome Taylor, Eastgate Baptist Church, Burton.



MISSISSIPPI: Doug Broome, First Baptist Church, Natchez; Gregory Warnock, First Baptist Church, Brookhaven.



MISSOURI: John Forsythe, Concord Baptist Church, Jefferson City; Wesley Hammond, First Baptist Church, Paris.



NEVADA: Harry Watson, Green Valley Baptist Church, Henderson; Frank Bushey, Fellowship Community Church, Reno.



NEW ENGLAND: Richard Clegg, FaithBridge Church, Manchester, N.H.; Gary Rowe, Island Pond Baptist Church, Hampstead, N.H.



NEW MEXICO: Larry Evans, First Baptist Church, Cloudcroft; Manny Montaño, Del Norte Baptist Church, Albuquerque.



NEW YORK: Pete Shults, Cross Point Fellowship, Hurley; David Sera Josef, Grace Christian Fellowship, Middlesex, N.J.



NORTH CAROLINA: Kara Barnette, Faith Baptist Church, Faith; Jeff Dowdy, First Baptist Church, Swannanoa.



NORTHWEST: Nancy Hall, First Baptist Church, Beaverton, Ore.; Garry Benfield, Finley First Baptist Church, Kennewick, Wash.



OHIO: Steve Renfrow, West Side Baptist Church, Hamilton; Steven Brown, Park Heights Baptist Church, Cleveland.



OKLAHOMA: Vern Charette, Trinity Baptist Church, Yukon; Ray Griffin, Quail Springs Baptist Church, Oklahoma City.



PENNSYLVANIA/SOUTH JERSEY: Larry Baker, The Bridge, Shillington, Pa.; Larry Walker, West Hills Baptist Church, Moon Township, Pa.



SOUTH CAROLINA: Mitch Crow, Duncan First Baptist Church, Duncan; Ryan Pack, Riverland Hills Baptist Church, Irmo.



TENNESSEE: Josh Lancaster, Red Bank Baptist Church, Chattanooga; Jessica Mintz, First Baptist Church, Sevierville.



TEXAS: Amy Speight, First Baptist Church, Waskom; Thomas Melton, First Baptist Church, Merkel.



UTAH/IDAHO: Jerry Martin, Restored Community Church, Eagle, Idaho; Mike Palmer, Salmon Valley Baptist Church, Salmon, Idaho.



VIRGINIA: Joey Anthony, Mount Pleasant Church, Colonial Heights; Tony Ghareeb, Arabic New Life Church, Fairfax Station.



WEST VIRGINIA: Todd Hill, Grace Baptist Church, Parkersburg; Chengyu Li, West Virginia Chinese Baptist Church, Huntington.



WYOMING: John Constantine, Story Community Church, Story; Lynn Nikkel, Sunrise Baptist Church, Casper.

