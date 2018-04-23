Harper, Moore & Pomeroy to headline ministry wives’ events

Ministers’ wives attending the Southern Baptist Convention’s (SBC) annual meeting in Dallas are invited to a trio of women’s events, including a Ministers’ Wives Luncheon, Pastors’ Wives Conference, and a women’s expo.



Authors and speakers, Lisa Harper of Nashville and Beth Moore of Houston, and pastor’s wife Sherri Pomeroy of Sutherland Springs, Texas, will headline this year’s events to be held in the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center on Level 2, Ballrooms A1-4.

BP file photo by Jeremy Scott

Women attending the 2017 Pastors’ Wives Conference in Phoenix take advantage of the Pastors’ Wives Expo. The 2018 expo in Dallas will offer resources to “expose, engage, enlighten and empower ministry wives.”



This year’s theme for the women’s events is “Restored,” based on Psalm 23:3, “He restores my soul; He guides me in the paths of righteousness For His name’s sake.”



Ministers’ Wives Luncheon

The theme for this year’s luncheon, to be held Tuesday, June 12, beginning at noon, represents “a timely heartfelt desire, as we recall the many disasters of 2017,” said Liz Luter, luncheon president, pointing to the many hurricanes, fires, flooding and violent shootings captured by the daily news.



Through studying Psalm 23:3, Luter learned it had to do with restoring a person’s “countenance” and “posture.” Having served in areas affected by tornadoes and flooding, she was continually amazed at how she could see the countenance change on those who were helped.



It was extraordinary to “see how their heads were lifted,” said Luter, who is married to former SBC President Fred Luter, senior pastor of Franklin Avenue Baptist Church, New Orleans. The Luters experienced their own need for restoration after Hurricane Katrina devastated their church and hometown in 2005.



She acknowledged many pastors’ wives serve as the hands and feet of Jesus “to lift the bowed-down heads.” The luncheon is meant to celebrate those “who were so instrumental in helping the bowed-down heads ... whose acts of love [helped] restore the hearts and dispositions of those who suffered great adversities this year,” she noted.



Harper, lisaharper.net, will keynote the annual luncheon. She has been lauded as a gifted communicator, whose writing and speaking overflow with colorful pop culture references that connect the dots between the Bible era and modern life. Her latest book is The Sacrament of Happy and her new Bible study published through LifeWay is Job: An Unlikely Story of Joy. She describes her greatest accomplishment to date as getting to be mama to Missy, whom she adopted from Haiti in April 2014, after a difficult two-year journey.



Tickets for the luncheon, which is open to all wives of pastors, church staff members, chaplains, missionaries and denominational workers, are $15/person and can be purchased online at lifeway.com/en/events/ministers-wives-luncheon.



Participants also may nominate a minister’s wife for the Willie Turner Dawson Award, which honors women who have served either as the wife of a minister or in ministry herself and have made a distinct denominational contribution beyond her service in the local church. Nominate by email at sbcmwl@franklinabc.com by May 1.



Pastors’ Wives Conference

Harper, Moore and Pomeroy will speak at the Pastors’ Wives Conference on Monday, June 11, during the morning session of the Pastors’ Conference from 8:45-11:45 a.m. This conference also will feature interviews and conversations with Beth Moore with her daughter, Amanda Moore Jones, and Pomeroy.



Moore founded Living Proof Ministries, lproof.org, in 1994 with the purpose of teaching women how to love and live on God’s Word. She will speak on “The Long Walk of Faith in a Land of Thorns and Thistles,” a message about the challenges and blessings of ministry.



She has written numerous books and Bible studies that have been read by women of all ages, races and denominations. Through the years, American missionaries and expatriates have taken the Bible studies overseas, resulting in Beth Moore Bible study groups popping up all over the world. In addition to radio and television appearances, Moore’s Living Proof Live conferences have taken her to all 50 states as well as many different countries, including Ireland, England, Singapore, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, India, Angola, Kenya and South Africa.



Pomeroy is wife of Pastor Frank Pomeroy of First Baptist Church Sutherland Springs, the site of one of the worst mass shootings in United States history when a gunman took the lives of 26 worshippers on Nov. 5, 2017. Another 20 church members were injured in the attack. Among those killed was Annabelle, the 14-year-old daughter of Pomeroy. Pomeroy will be interviewed by Donna Gaines, wife of SBC President Steve Gaines.



Jones, Moore’s eldest daughter, is married to Curtis Jones, pastor of Bayou City Fellowship in Houston. The church launched in September 2011 and now has two campuses. Moore and Jones will be interviewed by Kathy Ferguson Litton, national consultant for ministry to pastor’s wives for the North American Mission Board.



There is no cost for the Monday event and registration is not required. Women who serve in any facet of local church leadership, missions and denominational work are invited to attend.



Pastors’ Wives Expo

In the lobby outside the ballroom, a pastors’ wives expo will offer resources to “expose, engage, enlighten and empower ministry wives” through displays for new Bible studies, ministry support and evangelistic tools. There will be between 20-25 exhibitors focusing on ministries for women and to women.



Diane Nix, the expo organizer, said, “Our hope is that information gathered will not only be an encouragement for their journey but will inspire them as they go home to family and the women of their churches.” Persons interested in exhibiting should contact Nix at nixheart@me.com.



(EDITOR’S NOTE – Shannon Baker is director of communications for the Baptist Convention of Maryland/Delaware and editor of the convention’s BaptistLIFE quarterly magazine.)

