LifeWay to discuss SBC future at breakfast in Dallas

LifeWay Christian Resources will provide a free breakfast and screen two new movies at the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) annual meeting in Dallas this summer.

BP file photo by Adam Covington

Thom Rainer, president and CEO of LifeWay Christian Resources, presents the LifeWay report to messengers at the 2017 SBC Annual Meeting in Phoenix.



The focus of the LifeWay breakfast will be “Is Our Denomination Dying?” LifeWay President and CEO Thom S. Rainer will lead a discussion and question-and-answer session about the future of the SBC in a season of tremendous change and how churches can realize a bright future of evangelistic growth. The format will mirror Rainer’s podcast “Rainer on Leadership” hosted by Jonathan Howe, LifeWay’s director of strategic initiatives.



The free breakfast will be held Tuesday, June 12, at 7 a.m. in Ballrooms C1-4 (Level 2) of the convention center. Doors open at 6:30 a.m. Attendees will receive free resources, including Becoming a Welcoming Church, a CSB 3 Circles Evangelism New Testament and a LifeWay gift card. Because seating is limited, advance reservations can be made at LifeWay.com/sbcbreakfast.



LifeWay Films will screen two new feature films Monday and Tuesday evenings in Ballrooms C2-3 (Level 2) following the SBC evening session. The films selected will be announced closer to the meeting. Reservations are not necessary for either movie screening, but seating will be limited.



During LifeWay’s report and presentation Wednesday afternoon, Southern Baptists will learn how LifeWay is serving churches and providing biblical solutions for life around the globe.



Throughout the week, messengers and guests can visit the SBC exhibit hall to learn about LifeWay’s ministry areas. The LifeWay Christian Store will offer a wide selection of books, Bibles, small group study resources and other Christian products. Book signings by bestselling authors will be held in the store throughout the convention.



(EDITOR’S NOTE – Carol Pipes is director of communications for LifeWay Christian Resources.)

