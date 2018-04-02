N.C. Baptist communications survey underway

All North Carolina Baptists are invited to take a brief survey that is designed to gauge how you receive information and resources from the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina (BSC), as well as provide input and suggestions for content that you would find helpful.



The communications survey should take approximately 10 minutes to complete and is available at ncbaptist.org/survey.



The survey is open through Fri., May 18. All responses are confidential and anonymous.



Each N.C. Baptist church was mailed one printed copy of the survey in late March along with a self-addressed stamped envelope to return the completed survey to the convention.



The survey is open to pastors, directors of missions, church staff, lay leaders and laity. Pastors, church leaders and associational leaders are encouraged to promote the survey in their services, bulletins, newsletters, Sunday School classes, small groups or other avenues. Any N.C. Baptist may take the survey online.



BSC Executive Director-Treasurer Milton A. Hollifield Jr. said the survey will help the state convention better meet the needs of churches while also being good stewards of financial and other resources.



“Your responses will help us not only evaluate our current communications strategies, but also help us to plan for the future,” Hollifield said.



“Your feedback will help us determine the best way to communicate with you and what types of content and resources you would find most helpful.”



Questions may be directed to a member of the BSC Communications Team by calling (800) 395-5105 or emailing communications@ncbaptist.org.

