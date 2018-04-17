National Day of Prayer: Unity in nation, among churches
    April 17 2018 by Diana Chandler, Baptist Press

    Unity across the nation and among churches spanning all denominations, generations, races and cultures is the overarching plea of the 2018 National Day of Prayer, scheduled for May 3.
     
    Mobilizing people across the nation in public prayer events May 3 – capped by a nationally televised and livestreamed prayer service at 7:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) at the U.S. Capitol Building – is the day’s goal, event president Ronnie Floyd said at nationaldayofprayer.org.


    “America needs God now, more than any time in our generation,” said Floyd, pastor of Cross Church in northwest Arkansas and former president of the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC). “America is broken. Division is undeniable and unity is missing. Racial tension is alarming. Lawlessness abounds. Reconciliation appears impossible. Government cannot fix us. Politics will not heal us.”
     
    “Pray for America – Unity” is the 2018 theme, based on Ephesians 4:3, with event participants encouraged to address statewide, regional and national concerns, Floyd said in one of several videos at nationaldayofprayer.org.
     
    “There’s at least one thing we can all agree on today: America needs prayer,” Floyd said. “The National Day of Prayer is biblically based, Jesus-centered and Holy Spirit empowered.”
     
    SBC Pastors’ Conference President H.B. Charles will be a main speaker at the national observance, Floyd told Baptist Press (BP), and Floyd will interview First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs pastor Frank Pomeroy, whose congregation is recovering from the mass murder of 26 worshipers during a November 2017 Sunday service in the small Texas community. Going Beyond Ministries founder Priscilla Shirer, National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference president Samuel Rodriguez and other evangelical leaders will participate in the program.
     
    Floyd said the National Day of Prayer “has thousands upon thousands of gatherings across the nation on May 3,” many of which are listed at nationaldayofprayer.org.
     
    “While this has a national focus, it also has a global impact,” Floyd said, adding that it also could lead to a national spiritual revival.
     
    The prayer gatherings will be held in churches, schools, businesses, government offices and outdoor venues, many led by Southern Baptist pastors or laypeople. In 2017, an estimated 2 million Americans observed the event in over 30,000 events across all 50 states, Floyd said.
     
    Prayer gatherings are autonomous, but national leaders encourage a 25-25-40-10 breakdown, with 25 percent of the prayer time focused each on local and state concerns, 40 percent on national concerns, and 10 percent given to a national prayer led by Floyd and available in text and video at nationaldayofprayer.org/national-prayer.
     
    “While each gathering and observance is different, we are praying all will be forwarding our theme for unity,” Floyd told BP. Unity in the nation, communities, churches, families, workplaces and among all ethnicities is among prayer concerns recommended on the event’s website, as well as prayers for the U.S. military and government, media, businesses, the educational system are also recommended.
     
    Free resources, promotional items and event planning aids also are available at nationaldayofprayer.org including a digital toolbox with prayer guides and videos. An expanded catalog of purchasable promotional items, including prayer journals, tote bags and T-shirts, also is available on the site.
     
    Watch the national observance on Daystar, at nationaldayofprayer.org, or on the event’s Facebook page.
     
    (EDITOR’S NOTE – Diana Chandler is Baptist Press’ general assignment writer/editor.)
     

Comments
Tim Warlick
The prayer by Ronnie Floyd is a truly wonderful prayer, and everything prayed for is dearly needed by the Church and this country.
My favorite part is, “We turn away from anything that divides us, and we turn toward the gospel of Jesus Christ that is the only thing that has the power to unite us together”, which is the part that could be prayed by every church of regenerated, repentant believers in Jesus in this nation, as well as anywhere in the world. This is the specific unity of the Church from which all other unity flows that has any eternal value that the world may believe God sent Jesus.
When we pray it, I urge all regenerated believers to concentrate on how to be more specific about praying in the name of Jesus. Right now, over a dozen different Christian denominations, worldwide, are being torn apart by internal groups seeking formal church approval of sexual immorality and false marriage of same-sex couples, which was unheard of in any Christian denomination fifty years ago.
Until we make the Day of Prayer known specifically for unity in the name of Jesus for “repentance and forgiveness of sins,” as opposed to ‘non-repentance and redefinition of sins' now being sought for same-sex immoral acts, we cannot pray together in the name of Jesus with "every church in America", if it includes those who don't hallow His name, and regard it as holy.
Tim Warlick
Co-administrator, Spiritual Christian Unity Worldwide Prayer Group
www.SpiritualChristianUnity.org
4/17/2018 1:51:23 PM
