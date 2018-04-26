Nominees announced for SBC boards

Nominees to serve on the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) Executive Committee, the four denominational boards – International Mission Board, North American Mission Board, LifeWay Christian Resources and GuideStone Financial Resources – the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission, the six seminaries and the Committee on Order of Business have been selected by the 2018 SBC Committee on Nominations.



Nominees will serve if elected by the messengers to the annual meeting of the Southern Baptist Convention, June 12-13 in Dallas.



EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE (86 members): 24 nominations considered: 10 new members; 14 renominations.

Nominees with terms to expire in 2022 replacing members ineligible for re-election include Phyllis S. Ingram, layperson and member of First Baptist Church, Montgomery, Ala., replacing D. Wayne Myrick, Hoover, Ala.; Neal Hughes, director of missions and member of Heritage Baptist Church, Montgomery, Ala., replacing R. Ron Madison, Huntsville, Ala.; John A. Lucas, pastor, First Baptist Church, Pikeville, Ky., replacing Robert D. (Dan) Summerlin, Paducah, Ky.; Daniel L. (Dan) Lanier, pastor, Northcrest Baptist Church, Meridian, Miss., replacing David E. Hamilton, Pontotoc, Miss.; James D. (Jim) Green, layperson and member of Sagemont Baptist Church, Houston, Texas, replacing Becky S. Illingworth, Royse City, Texas.



Also nominated for terms to expire in 2022 are David Becker, pastor, First Baptist Church, Delta Junction, Alaska, replacing Charles S. Worthy Sr., Willow, Alaska, who declined to serve a second term; Christopher N. (Chris) Dickerson, dean of online studies and professor at Carolina College of Biblical Studies and member of Arran Lake Baptist Church, Fayetteville, N.C., replacing Terry H. Montgomery, Charlotte, N.C., who declined to serve a second term.



Nominated for a term to expire in 2021 is Chuck T. Williams, pastor, First Baptist Church, Covington, Tenn., replacing James E. (Jim) Collier, Germantown, Tenn., who resigned.



Nominated for a term to expire in 2020 is Alton Fannin, pastor, First Baptist Church, Ardmore, Okla., replacing Shane B. Hall, Del City, Okla., who is deceased.



Nominated for a term to expire in 2019 is Phillip J. Robertson, pastor, Philadelphia Baptist Church, Pineville, La., replacing Aaron Burgner, Shreveport, La., who resigned.



Nominated for second terms are Stephen L. Goss, Bentonville, Ark.; Paul E. (Gene) McPherson, Benton, Ark.; Rolland E. Slade, El Cajon, Calif.; Stephen N. Rummage, Brandon, Fla.; Cheryl S. Samples, Woodstock, Ga.; Michael R. (Mike) Stone, Blackshear, Ga.; Todd Stiles, Ankeny, Iowa; Mike Holloway, West Monroe, La.; D. Paul Jones, Billings, Mont.; Robert W. (Bob) Neely, Spartanburg, S.C.; Ron F. Hale, Jackson, Tenn.; Stephen Swofford, Rockwall, Texas; James W. Gregory, Mountain Home, Idaho; Timothy Hight, Christiansburg, Va.



GUIDESTONE FINANCIAL RESOURCES (44 trustees): 9 nominations considered: 6 new trustees; 3 renominations.

Nominees with terms to expire in 2022 replacing trustees ineligible for re-election include Deana F. Hames, layperson and member of First Baptist Church, Woodstock, Ga., replacing James N. (Jim) Law, Woodstock, Ga.; Timothy R. (Tim) Huddleston, vice president, Missouri Baptist Foundation and member of First Baptist Church, Clever, Mo., replacing Peter G. (Pete) Livingston, Jefferson City, Mo.; Damian Cirincione, pastor, Shadow Hills Church, Las Vegas, Nev., replacing Michael L. Rochelle, Las Vegas, Nev.; James R. (Jim) Scrivner, layperson and member of First Baptist Church, Ada, Okla., replacing Thomas G. (Tom) Evans, Cherokee, Okla.; Gary L. Stooksbury, layperson and member of Millbrook Baptist Church, Aiken, S.C., replacing M. O’Neal Miller Jr., Conway, S.C.; Christopher L. Kelly, layperson and member of Third Baptist Church, Murfreesboro, Tenn., replacing David B. McMillan, Kingsport, Tenn.



Nominated for second terms are David S. Puckett, Birmingham, Ala.; David M. Rainwater, Little Rock, Ark.; Renee A. Trewick, Yonkers, N.Y.



INTERNATIONAL MISSION BOARD (77 trustees): 22 nominations considered: 8 new trustees; 14 renominations.

Nominees with terms to expire in 2022 replacing trustees ineligible for re-election include Joyce A. Chambers, layperson and member of Grace Baptist Church, Monroe, Ga., replacing June M. Coleman, Decatur, Ga.; Chris B. Wall, pastor, First Baptist Church, Owasso, Okla., replacing Andrew D. Finch, Choctaw, Okla.; John B. McCullough, pastor, Berea Baptist Church, Big Spring, Texas, replacing John B. Ross, Longview, Texas.



Also nominated for a term to expire in 2022 is Alan M. Brumback, pastor, Central Baptist Church, Sanford, Fla., new member from Fla.



Nominated for a term to expire in 2021 is Douglas O. (Doug) Melton, pastor, Southern Hills Baptist Church, Oklahoma City, Okla., replacing Hance Dilbeck, Oklahoma City, Okla., who resigned.



Nominated for terms to expire in 2020 are Gary R. (Rick) Hedger, multiplying churches catalyst, Missouri Baptist Convention and member of Freshwater Church, Jefferson City, replacing Spencer F. Plumlee, Osage Beach, Mo., who resigned; Trudy H. Crittendon, layperson and member of Townville Baptist Church, Townville, S.C., replacing Tracy Mackall McAbee, Enoree, S.C., who resigned; Carolina V. Pfeiffer, layperson and member of Southview Baptist Church, Rosharon, Texas, replacing Jaye Martin, Houston, Texas.



Nominated for second terms are Cecil M. Sanders Jr., Headland, Ala.; William H. (Bill) Ricketts, Bogart, Ga.; William H. (Opie) Hurst, Tupelo, Miss.; DeeEdrah White, Reno, Nev.; Samuel S. (Sam) Taylor, Boston, Mass.; Barbara Carlson, Ruidosa, N.M.; Michael Cloer, Rocky Mount, N.C.; Lawrence (Larry) Lambes, Carlisle, Ohio; Joseph B. (Jody) Ratcliff, West Columbia, S.C.; Phillip D. Mitchell, Greenfield, Tenn.; James C. (Cliff) Mayton, Spring, Texas; Thom Polvogt, Katy, Texas; Robert M. (Mike) Simmons, Cedar Hill, Texas; Robert Welch Jr., Brownsboro, Texas.



NORTH AMERICAN MISSION BOARD (52 trustees): 15 nominations considered: 8 new trustees; 7 renominations.

Nominees with terms to expire in 2022 replacing trustees ineligible for re-election include Brian E. Nall, director of missions, Pensacola Bay Baptist Association and member of Olive Baptist Church, Pensacola, Fla., replacing Stephen E. (Spike) Hogan, Jacksonville, Fla.; Gevan L. Spinney, pastor, First Baptist Church, Haughton, La., replacing Lane R. Moore, Shreveport, La.; Tommy Mitchell, pastor, Agricola Baptist Church, Lucedale, Miss., replacing Rebecca L. Williams, Madison, Miss.; Bill H. Wright, pastor, First Baptist Church, Purvis, Miss., replacing Keith D. Warden, Picayune, Miss.



Also nominated for terms to expire in 2022 are William E. (Willy) Rice, pastor, Calvary Baptist Church, Clearwater, Fla., new member from Florida; Bill L. Coffey, pastor, Pinecrest Baptist Church, Silsbee, Texas, replacing Manuel A. Martinez, Irving, Texas, who declined to serve a second term.



Nominated for a term to expire in 2021 is Joe T. Youngblood, church health group director, South Carolina Baptist Convention and member of Millbrook Baptist Church, Aiken, S.C., replacing B.J. Bateman, Taylors, S.C., who resigned.



Nominated for a term to expire in 2020 is Jonathan W. Jarboe, pastor, Pathway Church, Redlands, Calif., replacing Martin A. (Marty) Hoffman, Oakland, Calif., who resigned.



Nominated for second terms are Charles M. (Danny) Wood, Birmingham, Ala.; David Saylor, Manchester, Ct.; Cynthia E. (Cindy) Bush, Raleigh, N.C.; Robert J. (Bob) Lowe, Yelm, Wash.; Denny J. Gorena, Fort Worth, Texas; Zoila Lopez, Forney, Texas; Jarrett L. Stephens, Plano, Texas.



LIFEWAY CHRISTIAN RESOURCES (52 trustees): 16 nominations considered: 7 new trustees; 9 renominations.

Nominees with terms to expire in 2022 replacing trustees ineligible for re-election include Benjamin D. Posey, pastor, First Baptist Church, Kinston, Ala., replacing N. Bruce Moseley, Mobile, Ala.; M. Dean Register, pastor, Crosspoint Community Church, Hattiesburg, Miss., replacing Gary A. Richardson, Oxford, Miss.; Chad Keck, pastor, First Baptist Church Kettering, Dayton, Ohio, replacing Greg F. Jackson, Camden, Ohio; Cynthia M. Cook, layperson and member of South Main Street Baptist Church, Greenwood, S.C., replacing George E. Goudelock, Hartsville, S.C.; Jacob M. Fitzgerald, pastor, Denman Avenue Baptist Church, Lufkin, Texas, replacing Kennith D. Carter, Lubbock, Texas.



Also nominated for a term to expire in 2022 is Curtis D. Clark, pastor, Thomasville Road Baptist Church, Tallahassee, Fla., new member from Florida.



Nominated for a term to expire in 2021 is Randall P. (Randy) Smith, layperson and member of Johnson Ferry Baptist Church, Marietta, Ga., replacing Wayne C. Morgan, Covington, Ga., who resigned.



Nominated for second terms are James H. (Jimmy) Scroggins, West Palm Beach, Fla.; J.D. Perry, Baton Rouge, La.; Linda K. Dean, Farmington, N.M.; Christopher (Todd) Fannin, Pryor, Okla.; Madeline Harris, Philadelphia, Pa.; Burt D. Landers, Shelbyville, Tenn.; Brad H. McLean, New Braunfels, Texas; Brice D. Mandaville, Sequin, Texas; Roger A. Yancey, Conroe, Texas.



ETHICS & RELIGIOUS LIBERTY COMMISSION (34 trustees): 8 nominations considered: 4 new trustees; 4 renominations.

Nominees with term to expire in 2022 replacing trustees ineligible for re-election include D. Scott Foshie, pastor, Steeleville Baptist Church, Steeleville, Ill., replacing Curtis R. Starner, Streator, Ill.; Christine Hoover, layperson and member of Charlottesville Community Church, Charlottesville, Va., replacing Bernard J. Snowden, Fairfax Station, Va.



Also nominated for terms to expire in 2022 are Richard P. (Rich) Bott II, layperson and member of Lenexa Baptist Church, Lenexa, Kan., replacing Dan R. Anderson, Augusta, Kan., who declined to serve a second term; Kevin L. Smith, executive director, Baptist Convention of Maryland/Delaware and member of Weems Creek Baptist Church, Annapolis, Md., replacing Kenneth Barbic, Washington, D.C., who resigned.



Nominated for second terms are Lynn O. Traylor, Glasgow, Ky.; Billy M. (Mike) Aultman, Sumrall, Miss.; Robert Dean, Bascom, N.Y.; David E. Prince, Lexington, Ky.



SOUTHERN SEMINARY (42 trustees): 2 nominations considered: 1 new trustee; 1 renomination.

Nominee with a term to expire in 2023 replacing trustee ineligible for re-election is Bradley M. Rushing, pastor, Mt. Gilead Baptist Church, Dothan, Ala., replacing John C. Thweatt, Pell City, Ala.



Nominated for a second term is Phillip A. (Phil) Bray, Macon, Mo.



SOUTHWESTERN SEMINARY (40 trustees): 8 nominations considered: 1 new trustee; 7 renominations.

Nominated for a term to expire in 2023 is Don W. Reeves, pastor, Grant Avenue Baptist Church, Corvallis, Ore., replacing Ronny L. Cooksey, McMinnville, Ore. who resigned.



Nominated for second terms are Mark S. Mucklow, Glendale, Ariz.; Calvin R. Wittman, Wheat Ridge, Colo.; Herb M. Reavis Jr., Jacksonville, Fla.; David F. Maron, Jackson, Miss.; Michael W. (Mike) Mings, Valliant, Okla.; Thomas H. Pulley, Dallas, Texas; Jamie R. Green, Houston, Texas.



NEW ORLEANS SEMINARY (40 trustees): 11 nominations considered: 7 new trustees; 4 renominations.

Nominees with terms to expire in 2023 replacing trustees ineligible for re-election are Braden W. Mims, layperson and member of Thomasville Baptist Church, Thomasville, Ala., replacing Donald E. (Don) Setser, Mobile, Ala.; Samuel J. (Sam) Crouch, pastor, Calvary Baptist Church, Elko, Nev., replacing Rob Boyd, Henderson, Nev.; Steven W. Schenewerk, pastor, Community Baptist Church, Winston, Ore., replacing Steven A. Meek, Spokane Valley, Wash.; Eddie Wren, pastor, First Baptist Church, Rayville, La., replacing David E. Cranford, Ponchatoula, La.; Stephen N. Horn, pastor, First Baptist Church, Lafayette, La., replacing Marsha H. Dyess, Baton Rouge, La.; Waylon Bailey, pastor, First Baptist Church, Covington, La., replacing Thomas F. (Tom) Harrison, Shreveport, La.



Nominated for a term to expire in 2022 is Joshua A. Carter, pastor, Clough Pike Baptist Church, Cincinnati, Ohio, replacing George B. Bannister Sr., Niles, Ohio, who resigned.



Nominated for second terms are Tony Lambert, Denver, Colo.; John C. Greenbank, Evansville, Ind.; Jackie A. Myers, Sicily Island, La.; Gary W. Fordham, Petal, Miss.



SOUTHEASTERN SEMINARY (30 trustees): 5 nominations considered: 1 new trustee; 4 renominations.

Nominee with a term to expire in 2023 replacing trustee ineligible for re-election is Zack W. Little, pastor, South Side Baptist Church, Abbeville, S.C., replacing Daniel G. Godfrey, Chesnee, S.C.



Nominated for second terms are Israel Kim, Irvine, Calif.; Joe Forrester, Hoschton, Ga.; Albert E. (Earle) Finley, Raleigh, N.C.; Melinda W. Delahoyde, Raleigh, N.C.



MIDWESTERN SEMINARY (35 trustees): 8 nominations considered: 5 new trustees; 3 renominations.

Nominees with terms to expire in 2023 replacing trustees ineligible for re-election are Courtney E. (Gene) Dempsey, retired pastor and member of Hope Fellowship Church, Maple Valley, Wash., replacing Dan T. McDonald, Woodstock, Ga.; Michael J. (Mike) Jefferies, layperson and member of Blue Valley Baptist Church, Overland Park, Kan., replacing Sanford W. Peterson, Overland Park, Kan.; Larry L. Lewis, director of missions, Mid Missouri Baptist Association and member of Calvary Baptist Church, Columbia, Mo., replacing Kenneth J. (Ken) Parker, Kearney, Mo.



Also nominated for a term to expire in 2023 is Edward J. Mattox, pastor, Forest Park Baptist Church, Farmington Hills, Mich., replacing Wayne H. Parker, Garden City, Mich., who resigned.



Nominated with a term to expire in 2019 is William J. (Billy) Van Devender, layperson and member of First Baptist Church, Jackson, Miss., replacing Kima J. Jude, Beavercreek, Ohio, who resigned.



Nominated for second terms are C. Rex Smith, Paducah, Ky.; M. Lee Roberson, Hobbs, N.M.; Frankie J. Melton Jr., Heath Springs, S.C.



GATEWAY SEMINARY (39 trustees): 12 nominations considered: 10 new trustees; 2 renominations.

Nominees with terms to expire in 2023 replacing trustees ineligible for re-election include Wallace E. (Wally) DeShon, layperson and member of Hiway Baptist Church, Mesa, Ariz., replacing Joseph C. Chan, Tucson, Ariz.; James R. (Jim) Futral, executive director, Mississippi Baptist Convention Board and member of Broadmoor Baptist Church, Madison, Miss., replacing Michael C. Routon, Petal, Miss.; David G. Hill, pastor, Northside Baptist Church, Springfield, Ohio, replacing Dennis Humphreys, Wilmington, Ohio; Marsha Gray, layperson and member of The Gathering Place, Vancouver, Wash., replacing William C. (Bill) Moffitt, Richland, Wash.; Myron W. Person, retired pastor and member of North Addison Baptist Church, Spokane, Wash., replacing Rickey P. Scott, Eugene, Ore.



Also nominated for terms to expire in 2023 are Bob Bender, pastor, First Baptist Church Black Forest, Colorado Springs, Colo., replacing Janet Y. Springer, Thornton, Colo., who resigned; Lance A. Rogers, teaching assistant and member of Birchman Baptist Church, Fort Worth, Texas, replacing Timothy J. (Tim) Rose, Church at the Cross, Grapevine, Texas, who resigned.



Nominated for terms to expire in 2020 are Kevin T. Scott, pastor, Church at the Well, Boston, Mass., replacing Tony Peffer, Castleton, Vt., who resigned; Carol Xiaomiao Geng, layperson and member of Chinese Fellowship Bible Church, Niskayuna, N.Y., replacing Paul Shepherd, Whitehall, N.Y., who resigned.



Nominated for a term to expire in 2019 is Barbara E. Smith, layperson and member of Immanuel Baptist Church, Highland, Calif., replacing Cathy Bates, Beaumont, Calif., who resigned.



Nominated for second terms are R. Rex (Peck) Lindsay, Topeka, Kans.; Gayle A. Fee, Las Vegas, Nev.



COMMITTEE ON ORDER OF BUSINESS (7 members): 1 nomination considered: 1 new member.

Nominee with a term to expire in 2021, replacing member ineligible for re-election is Adam W. Greenway, dean and professor, Billy Graham School of Missions, Evangelism and Ministry, The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and member of First Baptist Church, Mount Washington, Ky., replacing Grant C. Ethridge, Hampton, Va.

