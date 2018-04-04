Online worship training, certification now available to NC Baptists

Worship leaders looking to renew their church’s worship can now earn a certificate in worship leadership and receive college credit at Fruitland Baptist Bible College as part of a new online hybrid class being offered through the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina’s (BSC) worship and music ministry.



Worship Leader Boot Camp: Beyond Extreme is one of two new online courses developed by Kenny Lamm, BSC senior consultant for worship and music.



The 12-week “Beyond Extreme” course will cover biblical foundations of worship and practical aspects of planning and preparing worship services. Class enrollees will work through the course material through online teaching videos, resources and discussion forums with a high level of interaction with the instructor and fellow classmates.



Once per week, the entire class will meet with the instructor though a live video conference to discuss the material. Participants will also complete a final project during the final two weeks of the course.



The first “Beyond Extreme” course is scheduled for this spring, beginning May 21 and concluding Aug. 13. Cost is $139 per person.



A limited number of openings are available for the course, and enrollment is limited to N.C. Baptists until one week before the course begins.



Students who successfully complete the “Beyond Extreme” class can receive credit toward any degree at Fruitland Baptist Bible College and receive a Basic Certificate in Worship Leadership through Fruitland.



“Many worship leaders who have been unable to attend one of our live worship training events have expressed a desire to receive similar equipping and encouragement in an online format,” Lamm said. “We are grateful to be able to meet that need and offer the same content and instruction from our popular Worship Leader Boot Camps to more people with even more depth than a live event allows.



“Additionally, we are also thankful for the administration at Fruitland Baptist Bible College who have recognized the value of this training and made it possible for students to receive both college credit and certification upon successful completion of this course.”



A self-paced online version of Worship Leader Boot Camp is also available. The course includes 29 videos featuring 6.5 hours of instruction that individuals can work through at their own pace. Cost of Worship Leader Boot Camp Online is $30, and individuals may start at any time. Discounts are available for N.C. Baptist churches. No instructor interaction, certification or college credit is available with the self-paced online class.



With the two new online Worship Leader Boot Camp offerings individuals now have five different varieties of training from which to choose.



Lamm offers three options for his live, in-person trainings.



Worship Leader Boot Camp Basic is a one-day conference held on a Saturday that is open to anyone on a church’s worship team.



Worship Leader Boot Camp Plus covers the material from the basic training and incorporates a full band to lead extended times of corporate worship. Worship Leader Boot Camp Plus begins on a Friday evening and concludes on Saturday afternoon. The added worship times provide opportunities for personal renewal and refreshment, Lamm said.



Worship Leader Boot Camp Extreme is the third option for live, in-person training. Boot Camp Extreme covers the core material and adds elements of additional material that addresses the day to day work of a worship leader. Boot Camp Extreme is held at Caraway Conference Center and begins at lunchtime on Thursday and concludes Saturday afternoon.



“Our goal is to provide as many training opportunities for pastors and worship leaders as possible in a variety of formats,” Lamm said.



All in-person and online trainings are scheduled to be held at different times throughout the remainder of 2018. For more information, including dates and pricing of the live trainings and additional details about the new online courses, visit WorshipLeaderBootCamp.org.

