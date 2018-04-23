SBC Pastors’ Conference 2018 schedule

This year’s Southern Baptist Convention Pastors’ Conference will center on the theme “Fulfill Your Ministry!” and exhort pastors and other ministers to finish strong in their callings.



Pastors’ Conference President H.B. Charles said the diverse lineup of speakers – who are black, white and Hispanic – illustrate that “God uses different persons, different personalities and different backgrounds.”



“My first concern was that these men I’ve invited are faithful preachers,” Charles said, “and that these are men who represent what 2 Timothy 2:15 says: that they rightly handle the Word of Truth.”



Below is a list of pertinent information on the Pastors’ Conference followed by a schedule of speakers.



Southern Baptist Convention Pastors’ Conference 2018

June 10-11, 2018



Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center



Theme: “Fulfill Your Ministry!”



President: H.B. Charles, pastor, Shiloh Metropolitan Baptist Church, Jacksonville, Fla.



Free and Open to the Public – no registration required



Website: sbcpc.net



SUNDAY, JUNE 10, 6 P.M.

Juan Sanchez, pastor, High Pointe Baptist Church, Austin, Texas



James Merritt, pastor, Cross Pointe Church, Duluth, Ga.



Tony Evans, pastor, Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship, Dallas



MONDAY, JUNE 11, 9 A.M.

Bryan Carter, pastor, Concord Church, Dallas



Cameron Triggs, pastor, Grace Alive, Orlando, Fla.



Jack Graham, pastor, Prestonwood Baptist Church, Plano, Texas



MONDAY, JUNE 11, 1:30 P.M.

Ray Pritchard, president, Keep Believing Ministries, Dallas



Frank Pomeroy, pastor, First Baptist Church, Sutherland Springs, Texas



Robert Smith, Charles T. Carter Baptist Chair of Divinity, Beeson Divinity School, Birmingham, Ala.



MONDAY, JUNE 11, 6 P.M.

Daven Watkins, pastor, First Baptist Church, Pelham, Ala.



Charlie Dates, pastor, Progressive Baptist Church, Chicago



J.D. Greear, pastor, The Summit Church, Raleigh-Durham, N.C.



