SEBTS begins East Asia leadership initiative

Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary’s (SEBTS) Global Theological Initiatives (GTI) office is creating an East Asian Leadership Initiative office with Minwoo Jang as coordinator.



Jang, a native of South Korea, is graduating from SEBTS with a Th.M. in May and is seeking to enter the Ph.D. program.

Minwoo Jang



The new initiative will focus on engaging leaders across East Asia who serve both in theological education and the local church. Specific attention will be given to contextual training of leaders within their own nations as well as those who have relocated to urban centers outside East Asia. The initiative also will work with other offices at SEBTS to help increase the seminary’s East Asian student population on campus and online.



John Ewart, associate vice president of GTI, said it is a privilege to serve Christian leaders within their context. “We recognize how God continues to work in the East Asian church to impact the entire world,” he said, “and our prayer is to be able to assist his work in any way possible.”



Danny Akin, SEBTS president, stated, “It has been my prayer for some time that God would use [SEBTS] to impact the East Asian community both here in the United States and around the world.” He voiced appreciation “to have Minwoo on board to help determine and guide us in the best pathways for that impact to become a greater reality.”



Jang said he is “blessed and honored” to become the East Asian Leadership Initiative’s coordinator “to serve East Asian leaders as they are trained and equipped for the Great Commission of Jesus Christ both on and off campus.”



Through a combination of occasional face-to-face and distance learning, SEBTS’s GTI currently is helping provide biblical training for proven, positioned leaders on six continents serving churches, mission boards and seminaries.



