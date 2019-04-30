BSC annual meeting features church planting commissioning

With a focus on the Great Commission and the Great Commandment, “God’s Great Work” is the theme for the 2019 Baptist State Convention of North Carolina’s (BSC) annual meeting, which is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 11-12, at the Joseph H. Koury Convention Center in Greensboro.



This year’s meeting will feature a special church planting commissioning service on Monday evening, as well as an evangelistic emphasis during a Tuesday evening worship service related to the “Who’s Your One?” initiative within the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC).



Ronnie Floyd, newly elected president of the SBC’s executive committee, will preach during Tuesday evening’s service.



BSC President Steve Scoggins, pastor of First Baptist Church in Hendersonville, will highlight the significance of the connection between the Great Commission and the Great Commandment during his president’s address on Monday evening in conjunction with the church planting commissioning service. Scoggins plans to preach from Nehemiah 6:3.



The focus on “God’s Great Work” will continue throughout the annual meeting with worship, special presentations and ministry reports.



The meeting will also include business sessions, officer elections, breakout sessions, exhibits, resources for churches, pastors and church members, and more.



All sessions of the annual meeting are open to messengers from N.C. Baptist churches, as well as guests.



Larry Burns, chairman of the BSC’s Committee on Convention Meetings, which develops the theme and plans the schedule, encouraged all N.C. Baptists to attend this meeting and seek the Lord in prayer leading up to the event.



Burns serves as senior pastor of Mulberry Baptist Church in Gastonia.



N.C. Baptists are also invited to join in a 30-day prayer emphasis (ncbaptist.org/prayer-pray-for-30-days/) throughout October. Chris Schofield, director of the BSC’s Office of Prayer for Revival and Spiritual Awakening, is developing a devotional prayer guide for the prayer emphasis that will align with the theme. Prayer guides will be available by early fall. Additional details about the annual meeting, including the event schedule, hotel and travel information, will be available soon at ncannualmeeting.org.



The website will be updated with additional information such as the proposed 2020 Cooperative Program budget, breakout session descriptions, potential resolutions, business items and more leading up to the annual meeting.