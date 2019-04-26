Boy Scouts’ legal woes continue to mount

The Boy Scouts of America could soon face more legal trouble over alleged sexual abuse. Several states are moving to adjust statute-of-limitations laws so more victims of past abuse can sue for damages.



New York passed a law allowing years-old lawsuits in August 2018, and New Jersey has one waiting for the governor’s signature. Similar bills are pending in Pennsylvania and California.



Attorney Tim Kosnoff, who has litigated sexual abuse lawsuits against the Roman Catholic Church, said April 23 that his team has signed up 189 clients from dozens of states for suits against the Boy Scouts.



The Boy Scouts began compiling “ineligible files” in the 1920s listing adult volunteers thought to pose a risk of child molestation. Anderson released a court deposition in New York this week stating that an expert hired by the Boy Scouts said she tallied nearly 8,000 individuals in the “ineligible files” as of January and more than 12,000 victims.



Abuse case settlements have already strained the Boy Scouts’ finances. The group said it’s exploring “all available options,” including Chapter 11 bankruptcy. See related Baptist Press report.