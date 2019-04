Credentials committee for 2019 announced

Southern Baptist Convention President J.D. Greear has announced appointees to the 2019 Credentials Committee.



“This year’s SBC Annual Meeting is all about prioritizing the gospel above all,” Greear said. “In order to do that, hundreds of volunteers will put in countless hours of work. This year’s Credentials Committee is a part of the incredible effort that makes our annual meeting possible. I know this group, which represents our best from across the spectrum of the SBC, will work tirelessly to give us a smooth and unifying meeting in Birmingham.”



Appointed as chairperson is Betsy Gomez, a layperson at First Baptist Church in Irving, Texas. Muche Ukegbu, lead pastor of The Brook Church in Miami, will serve as vice chair. See related story.



“I am grateful to serve with these committee members in order to help provide a smooth and organized experience for all attendees,” Gomez said. “It is my prayer that during our annual meeting the Lord will stir our hearts with great love for our neighbors and the nations and give us an even greater passion to make the gospel known to the ends of the earth. My goal is to serve them in any way I can and, together, serve our convention.”



Besides Gomez and Ukegbu, other committee members are:

Michelle Adkins, layperson, First Baptist Church, Westwego, La.

Jess Archer, children/youth mission education strategist, Louisiana Baptist Convention, Alexandria, La.

Troy Bush, senior pastor, Rehoboth Baptist Church, Tucker, Ga.

Julian Carter, For the City director, The Bridge Church, Wilmington, N.C.

Larry Craig, senior pastor, First Baptist Church Crim’s Chapel, Henderson, Texas

Jamilie Crespo, layperson, Iglesia Bautista Central, Oklahoma City

Julio Crespo, senior pastor, Iglesia Bautista Central, Oklahoma City

Brenda Croston, layperson, Mt. Gilead Baptist Church, Mt. Juliet, Tenn.

José Daniel Fasolino, pastor, Emmanuel Baptist Church East, Toronto, Canada

Mary DeMuth, layperson, Lake Pointe Church, Rockwall, Texas

Char-La Fowler, Bull Street Baptist Church, Savannah, Ga.

Mandy Hayes, layperson, Biltmore Church, Arden, N.C.

Matt Henslee, senior pastor, Mayhill Baptist Church, Mayhill, N.M.

Jacki King, layperson, Second Baptist Church, Conway, Ark.

Mahlon LeCroix, pastor, Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, DeFuniak Springs, Fla.

Michael O’Neal, evangelism and missions pastor, First Baptist Church, Cumming, Ga.

Chris Orr, senior pastor, Grand Island Baptist Church, Grand Island, Fla.

Venson Pugh, pastor, Reach for the Son Christian Fellowship, Poway, Calif.

Angelia Routzahn, layperson, Union Baptist Church, Meridian, Miss.

Jonathan Santiago, Puerto Rico ministry director, North American Mission Board, Iglesia Bautista Transformacion, Humacao, Puerto Rico

Ann Stafford, layperson, Southside Baptist Church, Dothan, Ala.

Stacy Stafford, pastor, Southside Baptist Church, Dothan, Ala.

Kevin Ward, director of missions, Limestone Baptist Association, Athens, Ala.

Kristi Warden, layperson, Northbrook Baptist Church, Cullman, Ala.

