Gospel focus for NAMB at SBC Birmingham

NAMB photo

During the 2019 SBC Annual Meeting in Birmingham, the North American Mission Board will emphasize how every aspect of its work involves sending the hope of the gospel throughout North America.

“Evangelism is at the heart of everything we do and drives our church planting and compassion ministry strategy,” said NAMB President Kevin Ezell. “It’s all about the gospel at the North American Mission Board.”



Crossover, the cooperative outreach initiative that takes place ahead of annual meeting in Birmingham, Ala., will kick off on Wednesday, June 5 with a rally and training hosted by Johnny Hunt at The Church at Brook Hills. The Alabama Baptist Convention, local associations and churches will be mobilizing teams to go door-to-door on Saturday, June 8. (See related story.)



On Monday, June 10, NAMB will host its annual Send Luncheon in the concert hall at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex at 11:45 a.m.



“The main reason for our luncheon is to thank and encourage pastors,” Ezell said. “We hope they will walk away feeling blessed and appreciated.”



Attendance is free, but registration is required. Visit namb.net/events/send-luncheon-2019/ to register.



NAMB’s annual report to messengers at the annual meeting will take place on Tuesday morning, June 11. Ezell will share updates from NAMB’s evangelism and leadership ministry since the addition of Hunt as senior vice president. He will also report on the progress made by Send Network and Send Relief in the areas of church planting and compassion ministry.



NAMB photo

In the exhibit hall, NAMB will spotlight the “Who’s Your One?” evangelism campaign while also featuring its two ministry areas: Send Network and Send Relief.

The report will be followed by NAMB’s presentation, which will highlight some of the major ministry stories that have taken place over the last year and feature the “Who’s Your One?” evangelism initiative.



In the exhibit hall, NAMB will spotlight Who's Your One? and collegiate mobilization, while also featuring its two ministry areas: Send Network and Send Relief. The exhibit will feature interactive opportunities to connect with NAMB's ministries. Missionaries will also be available to discuss mobilization plans with pastors, churches and others to determine their next step for sending the gospel to North America.



At the Cooperative Program stage, NAMB leaders and missionaries will participate in panel discussions and conversations about how best to reach North America.