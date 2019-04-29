IMB in Birmingham to inspire, show churches at work

Every church has a role to play in reaching every nation with the gospel, the International Mission Board (IMB) urges. And during the 2019 Southern Baptist Convention Annual Meeting, the IMB will host an opportunity for Southern Baptists to help take the gospel to unreached people.



BP file photo by Matt Jones

Bandon Koro African Drum and Dance Ensemble performs at the International Mission Board's banquet at the 2018 SBC annual meeting in Dallas.

Nearly 3,000 languages still have no translation of scripture, IMB reports. At their exhibit, attendees can help fund a translation of the New Testament and pray for the 500,000 people in Southeast Asia who will have an opportunity to read the scriptures in their language for the first time. Visitors also will receive resources to help lead their churches to participate in international missions through going, praying and giving.



The annual meeting will feature a new missionary “Sending Celebration” Tuesday afternoon, June 11. Attendees will hear from current IMB missionaries, as well as new missionary appointees. Together, Southern Baptists will celebrate the cooperative sending of international missionaries. The IMB looks for this to be an “inspiring reminder of how God works through our churches as we work together to make disciples among unreached people.”



The IMB will host a dinner Monday night before the final session of the SBC Pastors’ Conference. The dinner will be in the Sheraton Hotel’s Birmingham Ballroom. Pre-ordered tickets can be picked up at IMB’s booth outside the Pastors’ Conference.



IMB partners with churches to “empower limitless missionary teams who are evangelizing, discipling, planting, and multiplying healthy churches, and training leaders among unreached peoples and places for the glory of God.”