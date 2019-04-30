Mother’s Day Offering multiplies church’s ministry

For attorney Bill Flowe, the recent Mother’s Day Offering at First Baptist Church in Liberty was all about being in the right place at the right time … and then, being intentional in connecting all the dots.



Screenshot from video

“This was our chance to be part of something bigger,” said Bill Flowe, a member of First Baptist Church in Liberty, N.C., about being part of the Mother’s Day Offering.

First there was the devastation of a church member after the death of a friend from cancer and the fundraiser to help the family pay off large medical bills. Second, Flowe learned the Mother’s Day Offering committee was all volunteers – laymen and ministers – who received no administrative costs and gave 100 percent of churches’ donated money directly to patients. The third was when a client approached Bill about honoring his deceased mother. It was divine intervention: Flowe told the client about his church’s Mother’s Day Offering and the client offered to match their contribution up to $1,000.



First Baptist contributed $2240, more than doubling the anonymous challenge.



“This was our chance to be part of something bigger,” Flowe said. “A lot of folks in our church have mothers who have passed away, so they can’t give flowers or take Mom out to eat. What a great way to honor Mom in a meaningful way.”



Since 1924 North Carolina Baptists have given to the Mother’s Day Offering to “extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ, especially to the needy.” Today, gifts continue that work to assist patients in financial need at Wake Forest Baptist Health.



First Baptist is no stranger to showing big love, says Interim Pastor Jim Wall. Members share meals with senior citizens at Liberty Village, help the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina buy a dental van, work with the church youth to cook and deliver food to those in need, transport people to appointments, and hope to grow a community garden.



“I think love is the bedrock of who we are and what we do as God’s people,” said Wall, a minister for 54 years who first gave to the Mother’s Day Offering as a child. ”This church is very loving, very giving. Jesus went into the world and ministered to a variety of people, not just one type. We try to live like that. We just try to glorify God.”



“God’s hand was in this,” Flowe said. “I was happy to be sitting at the intersection of these three things when He gave the gentle nudge.”