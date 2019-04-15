The Baptist Communicator’s Association held their annual workshop and awards competition April 10-13 in Riverside, Calif. Four organizations with ties to N.C. Baptists received more than a dozen awards at a ceremony April 12. The honors were as follows:
Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina – The Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina and Credence Pictures won second place in the audio-visual category for a promotion more than five minutes long.
North Carolina Baptist Aging Ministry (NCBAM) – Carol Layton, NCBAM director of communications, won second place in the audio-visual category for a miscellaneous video and four awards in the overall publication category, second place for promotions or advertising, second and third place for miscellaneous publications, and second place for a book.
Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary (SEBTS) –
-
Megan Chadwick, SEBTS graphic designer, won third place in the design category for direct mail promotion and advertising.
-
Emily Flowers, SEBTS graphic designer, won third place in the design category for a specialty item.
-
Rebecca Hankins, SEBTS photographer, won two awards in the photography category, first place for event coverage and third place for a single portrait.
-
Ryan Thomas, SEBTS graphic designer, won two awards in the design category, second place for a magazine cover and second place for a special display.
Biblical Recorder – The Biblical Recorder’s design team won two awards in the design category, first place for a state Baptist newspaper front page and second place for a single issue.
The Recorder also won third place in the overall publication category for a state Baptist newspaper.