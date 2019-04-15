The Baptist Communicator’s Association held their annual workshop and awards competition April 10-13 in Riverside, Calif. Four organizations with ties to N.C. Baptists received more than a dozen awards at a ceremony April 12. The honors were as follows:



Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina – The Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina and Credence Pictures won second place in the audio-visual category for a promotion more than five minutes long.



North Carolina Baptist Aging Ministry (NCBAM) – Carol Layton, NCBAM director of communications, won second place in the audio-visual category for a miscellaneous video and four awards in the overall publication category, second place for promotions or advertising, second and third place for miscellaneous publications, and second place for a book.



Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary (SEBTS) –

Megan Chadwick, SEBTS graphic designer, won third place in the design category for direct mail promotion and advertising.

Emily Flowers, SEBTS graphic designer, won third place in the design category for a specialty item.

Rebecca Hankins, SEBTS photographer, won two awards in the photography category, first place for event coverage and third place for a single portrait.

Ryan Thomas, SEBTS graphic designer, won two awards in the design category, second place for a magazine cover and second place for a special display.



Biblical Recorder – The Biblical Recorder’s design team won two awards in the design category, first place for a state Baptist newspaper front page and second place for a single issue.



The Recorder also won third place in the overall publication category for a state Baptist newspaper.