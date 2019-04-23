Nominees selected by 2019 SBC Committee on Nominations

Nominees to serve on the Southern Baptist Convention Executive Committee, the four denominational boards – International Mission Board, North American Mission Board, LifeWay Christian Resources, and GuideStone Financial Resources, the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission, the six seminaries, and the Committee on Order of Business – have been selected by the 2019 SBC Committee on Nominations.



Nominees will serve if elected by the messengers to the annual meeting of the Southern Baptist Convention, June 11-12 in Birmingham, Ala.



EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE (86 members): 24 nominations considered; 10 new members; 14 re-nominations.



Nominees with term to expire in 2023 replacing members ineligible for re-election include Jae Min Lee, layperson and member of Richmond Baptist Church, Richmond, Calif., replacing Pat Pavlian, Highland, Calif; Rod D. Martin, layperson and member of Rocky Bayou Baptist Church, Niceville, Fla., replacing James A. Ray, Clearwater, Fla.; Ricardo E. Avila, layperson and member of Amistad Cristiana International Church, Gainesville, Ga., replacing William V. (Bill) Prince, Hazlehurst, Ga.; Alan S. Krober, pastor, Mililani Baptist Church, Mililani, Hawaii, replacing Christopher D. (Chris) Metcalf, Lihue, Hawaii; James F. Freeman, layperson and member of Country Meadows Baptist Church, Independence, Mo., replacing Lovina K. Rush, Kearney, Mo.; Barbara A. Norris, layperson and member of First Baptist Church, Waskom, Texas, replacing Carol A. Yarber, Malakoff, Texas.



Nominated for term to expire in 2022 is Archalena B. Coats, layperson and member of Kingdom Covenant Church, Miami, Fla., replacing Stephen N. Rummage, Brandon, Fla., who resigned.



Nominated for term to expire in 2021 is Douglas R. Duncan, layperson and member of First Baptist Church, Dyer, Tenn., replacing Tony L. Crisp, Riceville, Tenn., who resigned.



Nominated for term to expire in 2020 are Erik D. Cummings, pastor, New Life Church of Carol City, Miami, Fla., replacing Michael A. (Adam) Hollingsworth, Tallahassee, Fla., who resigned; Jeremy D. Morton, senior co-pastor, First Baptist Church, Woodstock, Ga., replacing Ken Alford, Valdosta, Ga., who resigned.



Nominated for second term are Paul S. Hicks, Hayden, Ala.; Chad Garrison, Havasu City, Ariz.; Harry C. (Archie) Mason, Jonesboro, Ark.; Richard W. Spring, Hesperia, Calif.; Charles W. Frazier, Benton, Ky.; Philip J. Robertson, Deville, La.; Guy L. Frederick, Sheboygan, Wis.; Abbott J. (Jay) McCollum, Gallup, N.M.; Joe Knott, Raleigh, N.C.; Dave L. Bryan, Mustang, Okla.; Kim Grueser, Pittsburgh, Pa.; Dwight M. Easler, Gaffney, S.C.; Robyn A. Hari, Franklin, Tenn.; Jared C. Wellman, Arlington, Texas.



GUIDESTONE FINANCIAL RESOURCES (43 trustees): 12 nominations considered; 6 new trustees; 6 re-nominations.



Nominees with term to expire in 2023 replacing trustees ineligible for re-election include J. Rodney Bledsoe, layperson and member of First Baptist Church, Montgomery, Ala., replacing Rick L. Lance, Montgomery, Ala.; Jay Strack, layperson and member of First Baptist Church, Orlando, Fla., replacing Kenneth C. (Ken) Whitten, Lutz, Fla.; Margaret Gibson, layperson and member of Christ Church, Goshen, Ky., replacing Robert S. (Rob) Gibson, Goshen, Ky.; Julie Dilbeck, layperson and member of Quail Springs Baptist Church, Oklahoma City, Okla., replacing David W. Morley, Enid, Okla.; Lenna F. Smith, layperson and member of Church at Blue Ridge, Greer, S.C., replacing Michael S. (Mike) Hamlet, Spartanburg, S.C.; Christopher A. Zook, layperson and member of Second Baptist Church, Houston, Texas, replacing E. Scott Turner, Plano, Texas.



Nominated for second term are Dennis W. Adams, Cornville, Ariz.; Joshua D. (Josh) Goepfrich, Warsaw, Ind.; J. Steven (Steve) Dighton, Lenexa, Kan.; D. Odean Busby, Magee, Miss.; Charles T. Brake, Rochester, N.H.; Randall T. (Randy) Hahn, Colonial Heights, Va.



INTERNATIONAL MISSION BOARD (76 trustees): 30 nominations considered; 19 new trustees; 11 re-nominations.



Nominees with term to expire in 2023 replacing trustees ineligible for re-election include James H. (Jim) Cooley, pastor, First Baptist Church, Birmingham, Ala., replacing F. Max Croft, Scottsboro, Ala.; Charlotte B. Madison, layperson and member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Huntsville, Ala., replacing Jay L. Wolf, Montgomery, Ala.; James W. (Wes) George, pastor, First Baptist Church, Rogers, Ark., replacing Don McDonald, Fort Smith, Ark.; Vernon A. Wittenbach, layperson and member of Ogletown Baptist Church, Newark, Del., replacing Timothy L. (Tim) Simpson, Boyds, Md.; Lee B. McCarty, layperson and member of First Baptist Church, Lake, Miss., replacing Marvin (Rick) Dunbar, Jr., Madison, Miss.; James W. Barnhart, associate pastor, Miner Baptist Church, Sikeston, Mo., replacing Robert G. (Gary) Barkley, Excelsior Springs, Mo.; Carson (Glenn) Steen, layperson and member of Immanuel Baptist Church, Lancaster, S.C., replacing Claude Anthony (Tony) Smith, Westminster, S.C.;



Also nominated for term to expire in 2023 are John E. Hinze, pastor, First Baptist Church, Tucumcari, N.M., replacing Barbara Carlson, Ruidoso, N.M., who resigned; Sarah J. Davenport, layperson and member of Imago Dei Church, Raleigh, N.C., replacing Rob J. Peters, Winston-Salem, N.C., who resigned; Sam E. Greer, pastor, Red Bank Baptist Church, Chattanooga, Tenn., replacing Jordan Easley, Cleveland, Tenn., who resigned.



Nominated for term to expire in 2022 are Christopher Martin, state executive director and member of Makakilo Baptist Church, Kopolei, Hawaii, new member from Hawaii; R. Marshall Blaylock, pastor, First Baptist Church, Charleston, S.C., replacing Joseph B. Ratcliffe, West Columbia, S.C., who resigned; William T. (Tommy) Turner, pastor, First Baptist Church, Paris, Texas, replacing Robert Welch, Jr., Brownsboro, Texas, who resigned; Adam Madden, pastor, Christ Fellowship Church, Salt Lake City, Utah, new member from Utah; Daniel R. Brubeck, pastor, North Cheyenne Baptist Church, Cheyenne, Wyo., new member from Wyoming.



Nominated for term to expire in 2021 are Bruce L. Roach, layperson and member of Cross Roads Baptist Church, Minot, N.D., new member from N.D.; Jonathan L. Newkirk, layperson and member of The Journey Church, Paola, Kan., replacing Nathan H. Gunter, Lansing, Kan., who resigned; Daniel S. Lambert, pastor, Easthaven Baptist Church, Kalispell, Mont., new member from Montana.



Nominated for term to expire in 2020 is Thomas A. (Tom) Hoffman, pastor, Fairview Loop Baptist Church, Wasilla, Alaska, new member from Alaska.



Nominated for second term are Lisa A. Lovell, Fayetteville, Ark.; Brian Zunigha, Riverside, Calif.; Ken W. Gross, Fresno, Calif.; Morgan D. Kerr, Savannah, Ga.; John Waters, Statesboro, Ga.; Nathaniel Bishop, Jr., Louisville, Ky.; Chuck Pourciau, Shreveport, La.; Andrew M. (Andy) Davis, Durham, N.C.; Deron J. Biles, North Richland Hills, Texas; Ron Phillips, Sr., Fort Worth, Texas; Gary M. Mathena, Roanoke, Va.



NORTH AMERICAN MISSION BOARD (52 trustees): 13 nominations considered; 3 new trustees; 10 re-nominations.



Nominee with term to expire in 2023 replacing trustee ineligible for re-election is C.B. Scott, associational missions strategist and member of First Baptist Church, McDowell, Ky., replacing David A. Parks, Lexington, Ky.



Also nominated for term to expire in 2023 is Brandon S. Carter, associate pastor, Cross Lanes Church, Cross Lanes, W.Va., replacing Randall D. Spurgeon, Ansted, W.Va., who declined to serve a second term.



Nominated for term to expire in 2021 is Briana Weathersby, layperson and member of Transcend Church, Harrisburg, Pa., replacing Paula M. Cordray, Pittsburgh, Pa., who resigned.



Nominated for second term are Erin S. Bounds, Odenville, Ala.; Eric L. Brown, Jonesboro, Ark.; Gary Yochum, Lanesville, Ind.; Andrew (Andy) Addis, Hutchinson, Kans.; Tanya K. York, Frankfort, Ky.; Alisa J. Henley, Kansas City, Mo.; Bill D. Richard, Moriarty, N.M.; Steve Hardy, Winston-Salem, N.C.; Stephen P. Spurgin, Miamisburg, Ohio; Danny Ringer, Elk City, Okla.



LIFEWAY CHRISTIAN RESOURCES (51 trustees): 13 nominations considered; 6 new trustees; 7 re-nominations.



Nominees with term to expire in 2023 replacing trustees ineligible for re-election include Douglas W. Falknor, pastor, First Baptist Church, Fayetteville, Ark., replacing Wayne G. Story, Fayetteville, Ark.; Brad E. Graber, layperson and member of Castleview Baptist Church, Indianapolis, Ind., replacing Steven M. McNeil, Indianapolis, Ind.; Adam D. Dooley, pastor, First Baptist Church, Sunnyvale, Texas, replacing Michael J. (Mike) Stevens, Austin, Texas.



Also nominated for term to expire in 2023 is Sharon F. Greer, layperson and member of Orchard Baptist Church, Kingsley, Mich., replacing Rebecca (Becky) McCoy, Paris, Mich., who resigned.



Nominated for term to expire in 2021 is Billy W. Stewart, layperson and member of Clarke-Venable Baptist Church, Decatur, Miss., replacing D. Weldon Aultman, Indianola, Miss., who resigned.



Nominated for term to expire in 2020 is Judy A. Sonich, layperson and member of Bellewood Baptist Church, N. Syracuse, N.Y., replacing Kenneth A. Bledsoe, Aberdeen, N.J., who resigned.



Nominated for second term are Cheri Dempsay, Phoenix, Ariz.; Terenda Ann Wyant, Fairview Heights, Ill.; Marie Clark, Prairie Village, Kans.; William M. (Bill) Langley, Elizabethtown, Ky.; Tony McAlexander, Las Vegas, Nev.; Amy J. Mielock, Cary, N.C.; Katherine A. Pope, Martinsburg, W.Va.



THE SOUTHERN BAPTIST THEOLOGICAL SEMINARY (42 trustees): 9 nominations considered; 6 new trustees; 3 re-nominations.



Nominees with term to expire in 2024 replacing trustee ineligible for re-election are James O. Jenkins, director of church planting and member of Baptist Bible Fellowship, Shreveport, La., replacing David E. Hankins, Deville, La.; Curtis M. Hill, pastor, Ogletown Baptist Church, Newark, Del., replacing John W. Manry, Jarrettsville, Md.; James E. Briggs, pastor, First Baptist Church, Fayette, Mo., replacing David C. Sheppard, St. Charles, Mo.; Bruce G. Chesser, pastor, First Baptist Church, Hendersonville, Tenn., replacing Chad P. Wilson, Jackson, Tenn.



Also nominated for term to expire in 2024 are Richard H. Stark III, minister of students and education, Berea First Baptist Church, Greenville, S.C., replacing Johnny J. Touchet, Piedmont, S.C., who declined to serve a second term; Peter R. (Pete) Schemm, pastor, Cave Spring Baptist Church, Roanoke, Va., replacing Billy F. Ross, Centreville, Va., who resigned.



Nominated for second term are James B. (Jim) Henry, Orlando, Fla.; Thomas R. Rush, Hartwell, Ga.; Richard L. Staab, Louisville, Ky.



SOUTHWESTERN BAPTIST THEOLOGICAL SEMINARY (40 trustees): 8 nominations considered; 6 new trustees; 2 re-nominations.



Nominees with term to expire in 2024 replacing trustees ineligible for re-election are Demetric Felton, Sr., pastor, Beyond the Walls Community Church, Temecula, Calif., replacing Guy G. Grimes, Fountain Valley, Calif.; Darius Nable, pastor, The Church of the Good Shepherd, Cherry Hill, N.J., replacing George R. Tynes, Philadelphia, Pa.; Jonathan T. Hewett, pastor, First Baptist Church, Carrizo Springs, Texas, replacing Christopher B. (Bart) Barter, Farmersville, Texas.



Also nominated for term to expire in 2024 is Timothy G. (Tim) Williams, pastor, Roebuck Baptist Church, Roebuck, S.C., replacing Wayne D. Dickard, Easley, S.C., who declined to serve a second term.



Nominated for term to expire in 2021 are Richard B. (Brad) Lewter, pastor, Grand Avenue Baptist Church, Fort Smith, Ark., replacing Danny L. Johnson, Bryant, Ark., who resigned; Aaron Sligar, Living River Chapel, Sutton, W.Va., replacing Johnny A. Kelly, Martinsburg, W.Va., who resigned.



Nominated for second term are Ronald J. (Ron) Pracht, Wichita, Kan.; John M. Rayburn, Keller, Texas.



NEW ORLEANS BAPTIST THEOLOGICAL SEMINARY (40 trustees): 7 nominations considered; 6 new trustees 1 re-nomination.



Nominees with term to expire in 2024 replacing trustees ineligible for re-election are Daniel Martin, pastor, Tempe Christian Church, Tempe, Ariz., replacing William R. Bagwell, Scottsdale, Ariz.; Sung Kyo Wee, pastor, New Life Church, Fremont, Calif., replacing Dan Wilson, Highland, Calif.; Fred M. Evers, pastor, Northside Baptist Church, Tifton, Ga., replacing Frank Cox, Lawrenceville, Ga.; Dana L. Keating, layperson and member of Dorrisville Baptist Church, Harrisburg, Ill., replacing Thomas L. Clore, Eldorado, Ill.; Roy O. (Roc) Collins III, director of strategic objectives and member of Clearview Baptist Church, Franklin, Tenn., replacing David E. Leavell, Millington, Tenn.; Amanda T. Walker, layperson and member of Cook Baptist Church, Ruston, La., replacing Jack G. Bell, Hornbeck, La.



Nominated for second term is Charles D. (Toby) Stewart, Williamsport, Pa.



SOUTHEASTERN BAPTIST THEOLOGICAL SEMINARY (30 trustees): 8 nominations considered; 6 new trustees; 2 re-nominations.



Nominees with term to expire in 2024 replacing trustee ineligible for re-election are T. Danny Rumple, church planting/missions director and member of Cross Lanes Baptist Church, Cross Lanes, W.Va., replacing Douglas L. Jividen, Mishawaka, Ind.; Michael Cummings, pastor, Deep Branch Baptist Church, Lumberton, N.C., replacing Charles M. Jacumin, Raleigh, N.C.; Mary M. (Beth) Wooten, layperson and member of Beulaville Baptist Church, Beulaville, N.C., replacing Donald L. Warren, Gastonia, N.C.



Nominated for term to expire in 2022 are Harry Edward (Ed) Litton, Jr., pastor, Redemption Church, Saraland, Ala., replacing Gregory T. (Greg) Pouncey, Mobile, Ala., who resigned; Charles E. (Chuck) Jennings, pastor, Ridgewood Bible Church, Lockport, N.Y., replacing Alan W. McAlister, Clovis, N.M.



Nominated for second term are Sam F. Wheat, Ruston, La.; Arthur E. Werry, Fraser, Mich.



MIDWESTERN BAPTIST THEOLOGICAL SEMINARY (35 trustees): 8 nominations considered; 5 new trustees; 3 re-nominations.



Nominee with term to expire in 2024 replacing trustee ineligible for re-election is Jason R. Gentry, pastor, Hallsville Baptist Church, Hallsville, Mo., replacing G. Richard (Rich) Hastings, Raytown, Mo.



Also nominated for term to expire in 2024 are Jeffrey L. Dial, pastor, Life Line Baptist Church, Little Rock, Ark., replacing Ken F. Shaddox, North Little Rock, Ark., who declined to serve a second term; Darrow Perkins, Jr., pastor, Mesa View Baptist Church, Poway, Calif., replacing Robert A. Anderson, Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., who declined to serve a second term; Douglas C. Rule, layperson and member of First Baptist Church, Jackson, Miss., replacing William J. (Billy) VanDevender, Jackson, Miss., who declined to serve a second term.



Nominated for term to expire in 2021 is M. Lane Harrison, pastor, LifePoint Church, Ozark, Mo., replacing Jared Bumpers, Springfield, Mo., who resigned.



Nominated for second term are Charles S. Wesner, Wellton, Ariz.; Phyllis J. Mason, Randallstown, Md.; Jon L. Sapp, Topeka, Kan.



GATEWAY SEMINARY (39 trustees): 8 nominations considered; 3 new trustees; 5 re-nominations.



Nominee with term to expire in 2024 replacing trustee ineligible for re-election is Daniel Atkins, pastor, Taylor Road Baptist Church, Montgomery, Ala., replacing Larry W. Felkins, Clanton, Ala.



Also nominated for term to expire in 2024 is Donald R. Yeager, pastor, Southside Southern Baptist Church, Parkersburg, W.Va., replacing Jacob Atchley, Martinsburg, W.Va., who resigned.



Nominated for term to expire in 2023 is Robert L. (Rob) Pengra, pastor, Hope International Church, Portland, Wash., replacing Myron W. Person, Spokane, Wash., who resigned.



Nominated for second term are Louis Egipciaco, Miami Lakes, Fla.; Andrew M. Dyer, London, Ky.; Arthur A. (Rally) deLeon, Raleigh, N.C.; Barbara E. Smith, Highland, Calif.; Vincent Hayes, Spring Valley, Calif.



ETHICS & RELIGIOUS LIBERTY COMMISSION (34 trustees): 9 nominations considered; 4 new trustees; 5 re-nominations.



Nominees with term to expire in 2023 replacing trustees ineligible for re-election include Nathan W. Lugbill, pastor, Castleview Church, Indianapolis, Ind., replacing J. D. Traylor, Hanover, Ind.; Traci D. Griggs, layperson and member of Fairview Baptist Church, Apex, N.C., replacing Tami L. Fitzgerald, Raleigh, N.C.; Juan R. Sanchez, pastor, High Pointe Baptist Church, Austin, Texas, replacing Barry K. Creamer, Dallas, Texas.



Also nominated for term to expire in 2023 is Miles S. Mullin II, vice president for academic administration and member of Calvary Baptist Church, Hannibal, Mo., replacing Tammie Andrews, Independence, Mo., who resigned.



Nominated for second term are Robert L. Orleck, Randolph, Vt.; Mike L. Wilson, Mansfield, Ohio; Justin T. Sampler, Inola, Okla.; Roger M. Manao, Philadelphia, Pa.; Trevor M. Atwood, Murfreesboro, Tenn.



COMMITTEE ON ORDER OF BUSINESS (7 members): 2 nominations considered; 2 new members.



Nominees with term to expire in 2022, replacing members ineligible for re-election include Steven F. Bates, layperson and member of First Baptist Church, Winnfield, La., replacing Brad Jurkovich, Bossier City, La.; C. Joyce Hall, layperson and member of Broadmoor Baptist Church, Madison, Miss., replacing Keith W. Sanders, Keller, Texas.