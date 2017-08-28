Carol Causey to retire after 3 decades of WMU service

Carol Causey, director of national Woman’s Missionary Union’s (WMU) missions resource center, has announced her retirement, effective Sept. 15, after nearly 32 years of service with the Southern Baptist auxiliary.

Carol Causey



Causey joined the staff of national WMU in 1986 and served in a number of editorial and managerial roles. Since 2003, she has led the missions resource center in planning and producing products and curriculum for age-level missions organizations such as Mission Friends, Girls in Action, Royal Ambassadors, Children in Action, Acteens, myMISSION and Women on Mission.



Her leadership also involved developing volunteer ministries, including Christian Women’s Job Corps/Christian Men’s Job Corps and WMU’s Missionsfest and Familyfest preplanned missions trips.



“Some have given significant portions of their lives in service to WMU,” said Sandy Wisdom-Martin, executive director/treasurer of national WMU. “WMU has been Carol’s singular focus as she’s helped to keep WMU on task and moving forward. She not only carries WMU history and knowledge in her head, it is sealed in her heart.”



In her role, Causey served on a number of Southern Baptist workgroups, including Global Hunger, Mega Focus Cities, Strategic Focus Cities and the Missions Education Council. In partnership with the mission boards, she helped plan and promote giving to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering for International Missions and Annie Armstrong Easter Offering for North American Missions for many years, and collaborated with the former SBC Brotherhood Commission on coed missions education options for children, students and adults.



She also led the editorial transition of Royal Service magazine to Missions Mosaic and coordinated the return to WMU of Royal Ambassadors and Challengers from the North American Mission Board.



A native of Amarillo, Texas, Causey served as associate media minister at Broadway Baptist Church in Fort Worth prior to her work at WMU.



She holds a doctor of philosophy and master’s degree in religious education from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and a bachelor’s degree from West Texas State University.



(EDITOR’S NOTE – Compiled by Baptist Press senior editor Art Toalston from reporting by Julie Walters of WMU.)

