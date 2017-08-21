Pastor’s Conference to focus on God’s power

The theme of the 2017 North Carolina Pastor’s Conference Nov. 5-6 is “I Need His Power,” according to conference president Timmy Blair. The supporting scripture text is Ephesians 6:10, “... be strong in the Lord and in the power of His might.”



“I want the pastors across North Carolina to come and be encouraged and challenged,” Blair said in an interview with the Biblical Recorder. “When you are in the trenches of ministry, sometimes you feel secluded and alone. I want pastors to know that no matter where you are or what the situation may be, you are not alone. God is with you.”



Blair is pastor of Piney Grove Chapel Baptist Church in Angier and a recent two-term president of the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina.



“And in order to carry out the task that we’ve been called to do, we’ve got to have God’s power. We’ve got to have it in multiple areas of life and ministry,” he added.



Each speaker has an assigned topic relating to the theme. The first speaker for the Sunday night service will be Jerry Chaddick, pastor of Tri-City Baptist Church in Conover, preaching on “I need His power in my prayer life.”



Phil Ortego, pastor of Scotts Hill Baptist Church in Wilmington, follows with a message on “I need His power in personal relationships.” The closing preacher for the evening is Greg Mathis, pastor of Mud Creek Baptist Church in Hendersonville, with the assigned subject, “I need His power in witnessing and evangelism.”



The Monday morning session features James I. Walker, pastor of Lake Hills Church in Candler, who will preach on, “I need His power in my personal life.” Mike Whitson, pastor of First Baptist Church of Indian Trail, will deliver a message on “I need His power in my home life and family.”



Timmy Blair’s youngest son will close the morning session on the subject “I need His power in youth ministry.” Brandon Blair, is the student pastor Fairview Baptist Church in Corryton, Tenn., and is the only program speaker who is serving a church outside North Carolina.



The Monday afternoon session will include the election of officers and a closing sermon by Mark Harris, senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Charlotte, on the subject, “I need His power in my preaching.”



Conference music will be led by Matthew Slemp, minister of music at First Baptist Church, Indian Trail. Blair said he wanted to fill the conference program primarily with pastors who serve in North Carolina and who represent all geographical regions of the state. “These guys are respected pastors here in our state,” he said. “They know the pastors in North Carolina and they are making an impact in our state. They have great wisdom and have been in ministry for many years. These preachers understand what a pastor goes through.”



Blair said he is very excited about the conference and all of the speakers on the program.



“Some have pastored every size church in one church because they began serving that church when it was small and saw it grow. With the theme and the topics given to each man, I feel like they can offer some great challenge and insight on each subject.”



The 2017 Pastor’s Conference begins Sunday, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. and concludes at 3 pm on Nov. 6. All sessions will be held in the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro. Visit ncannualmeeting.org/

event-pastors-conference/.