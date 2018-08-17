Betty Dilday, wife of former SWBTS president, dies

Betty Dilday, 87, wife of former Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary President Russell H. Dilday, died Aug. 9 from pulmonary fibrosis complications, according to an obituary in the Dallas Morning News.



Baylor University photo

Betty Doyen Dilday was named a Woman of Distinction 2011-2012 by Baylor Dallas Women's Council.

Betty Dilday served with her husband during his 16 years as Southwestern's president (1978-1994) and his 17 years as pastor of churches in Texas and Georgia. They met during their undergraduate years at Baylor University.



She became a Christian at age 9 and was baptized at First Baptist Church in Houston. A longtime public schoolteacher, she taught Bible and missions in their churches and was a choir assistant.



In 2011, she was named a Woman of Distinction by the Baylor Dallas Women's Council and in 2017 the R.H. Dilday family was awarded the title Baylor's First Family by the Baylor Line Foundation.



Russell Dilday currently is chancellor and professor of philosophy of religion and preaching for the B.H. Carroll Theological Institute, an accredited seminary based in Arlington, Texas, with a network of online platforms, ministry partners and teaching churches.



In addition to her husband of 66 years, survivors include their son Robert and daughters Nancy and Ellen; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A memorial service was held Aug. 14 at Park Cities Baptist Church in Dallas.



