Bible website garners billions of views

Celebrating their 25th anniversary today (August 1), Bible Gateway announced their website has been viewed more than 14 billion times by people using more than 1 billion devices.



“Our mission statement is ‘To honor Christ by equipping people to read and understand the Bible wherever they are,’” said Rachel Barach, general manager of Bible Gateway. “What an honor and privilege to be able to serve so many people around the world during the last quarter-century, doing just that.”



Bible Gateway began in 1993 as a Bible research tool for students at Calvin College in Grand Rapids, Mich. Today, it is the world’s most visited Christian website, with 200-plus Bible versions in more than 70 languages.



“God has been faithful these last 25 years and we’re excited about how He will continue to use Bible Gateway to further his kingdom and help people know and share His Word,” Barach said.



The website tracks the words, verses, and even emoji that people have used as search terms.



The top 10 keyword searches on Bible Gateway are:



1. Love

2. Peace

3. Faith

4. Hope

5. Joy

6. Heart

7. Prayer

8. Wisdom

9. Holy Spirit

10. Grace



The 10 Bible verses searched and shared the most by Bible Gateway users are:



1. John 3:16

2. Jeremiah 29:11

3. Philippians 4:13

4. 1 Corinthians 13:4-8

5. Romans 8:28

6. Proverbs 3:5-6

7. Galatians 5:22-23

8. Isaiah 41:10

9. Philippians 4:6-7

10. Ephesians 6:10-18



The 10 countries searching Bible Gateway most are:



1. United States

2. United Kingdom

3. Canada

4. Mexico

5. Philippines

6. Columbia

7. Australia

8. South Africa

9. Brazil

10. India



(EDITOR’S NOTE – Aaron Earls is online editor of Facts & Trends, factsandtrends.net, where this article first appeared. Reprinted from Baptist Press, baptistpress.com, news service of the Southern Baptist Convention.)