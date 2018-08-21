Blackwell celebrated for 35 years of ‘bold’ leadership

The Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina (BCH) honored Michael Blackwell as he passed a 35-year milestone July 1 as executive director of the historic ministry. In a blog post last month, BCH highlighted Blackwell’s “bold choices” over the years to expand the ministry’s reach, even while facing personal difficulties.



Photo by BCH

Michael Blackwell, center, celebrated 35 years as executive director of the Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina in July. Last year, surgery slowed him for a short time, but he quickly returned to work and the BCH introduced a five-year strategic plan this year – “20/20: A Clear Vision.”

“There’s no doubt that my 35th anniversary was one of the most arduous milestones to reach,” he was quoted as saying.



Blackwell, 76, suffers from a spinal condition that causes chronic discomfort through his back, legs and feet. After undergoing surgery for the condition last year, Blackwell was soon back in the office working as hard as ever, the blog post said.



The commemoration recounted ways that the scope of BCH’s ministry has grown since Blackwell’s arrival in 1983.



The BCH not only provides foster care for children in the state, but also operates homes for people with developmental disabilities, a program for aging adults, support for working families and single mothers, a college ministry and oversight for an orphanage in Guatemala.



This year a new five-year strategic plan was implemented: “20/20: A Clear Vision.”



“What became ‘clear’ to us ... is that we cannot stand still even in the midst of the success that has been achieved,” Blackwell said, according to the blog post.



“The plan will propel growth in multiple aspects of ministry empowering us to impact even more lives.



“If there is a void to be filled, if there is a need to be met, then I want us to be bold enough in our conviction of spirit and our faith in the providence of God to step to the forefront,” he continued. “When we take hold of an opportunity to share the hope of Jesus Christ and see lives repaired and restored, then we are fulfilling our mandate. That is the heartbeat of Baptist Children’s Homes.”



Read the full article at bchblog.org.