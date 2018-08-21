Bolick lives testimony of brokenness, restoration

Betsy Bolick serves at Perkinsville Baptist Church in Boone as the minister to women. She is also the founder and director of Small Enough Ministries. Betsy is passionate about reaching all women with the gospel of Jesus Christ, and she desires to make disciples for the Kingdom of God while fulfilling the mission Christ has called her to.



Betsy will be the special testimony speaker at the 2018 N.C. Baptist Women’s Retreat on Oct. 26-27 at Caraway Conference Center in Sophia. She recently took some time to answer the following questions about her testimony, her walk with God and what she’ll share at the retreat.



Q: Tell us about yourself.



A: My name is Betsy Bolick and I am blessed to live in the beautiful mountains of North Carolina. I was born and raised in Boone, and I am so thankful that God called me back home to serve Him in ministry two years ago. I enjoy spending time with my family, and I take every opportunity I have to spoil my nieces and nephew. If I am not with my family, I love spending time with friends, watching N.C. State baseball or football, or reading a good book with a great cup of coffee.



Q: In addition to serving Perkinsville Baptist Church in Boone, you also lead your own ministry. Can you tell us a bit about your ministry?



A: When I was younger I used to write in my journal that I was never going to be pretty enough, tall enough or normal enough to be loved or used by God. For decades I fought my disability and begged God for a new body and a new life. (Bolick was born with sacral agenesis, which causes abnormal fetal spine development.)



He answered my prayer by giving me a new heart. My body is still broken, but my life has been restored. It is my greatest joy to share my journey with Jesus to a lost and broken world. I am blessed to travel and share the hope of the gospel in the midst of hopelessness.



Along with sharing my testimony, my passion is to disciple and mentor the next generation. My passion is to teach women about the power of God’s restoration and redemption through the hope of His gospel, creating purpose in their pain and hope in their darkest situations. Small Enough Ministries desires that every woman be discipled, mentored and challenged to use her story for the glory of God and the salvation of many.



Q: As you share your testimony with the women who will attend the retreat, what do you hope they will take away?



A: I often beg God for my sufferings to cease, desiring an easy life. Yet, God calls us to be like His Son Jesus and to suffer well for His kingdom work and eternal purpose. My hope is that women will leave encouraged to suffer well but also understand what eternal work God is doing through their sufferings.



Our pain has a purpose here and for eternity. Paul writes in his letter to the Corinthians about the sufferings they are enduring. He writes, “We do not lose heart. Though outwardly we are wasting away, inwardly we are being renewed day by day. For this light and momentary affliction carries an eternal weight of glory that far outweighs them all” (2 Corinthians 4:16-17). My prayer is that women will see their afflictions here on earth as light and momentary.



Yet, most importantly, that their suffering carries an eternal weight of glory. My prayer is that they will see that God is at work in their sufferings for His glory and their good. He uses the most horrific and painful situations for His eternal work and our eternal good.



Q: How does being the “holy, chosen, beloved child of God” impact your everyday life?



A: For a girl that felt rejected, broken, lonely and abnormal, this truth is life changing. Through His great mercy He chose to impart His love upon a sinner like me. I did nothing to deserve it, yet He calls me His beloved. I am overwhelmed by the great love of God. This truth has changed the trajectory of my life and the trajectory of each and every moment. My desire is to honor Him with my life and to live a life of holiness as He is holy. Each day I fall short but seek to look through the lens of this truth in every avenue of life. Whether I am walking through sorrow, suffering or joy, knowing I am His gives me peace, comfort and hope.



