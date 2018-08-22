Church planting leader retires

Known for his leadership in church planting, Mark Gray retires from the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina (BSC) Nov. 5.



“He is not only an effective trainer coach, he is a practitioner of reaching people for Christ through church planting,” said Milton A. Hollifield Jr., BSC executive director-treasurer, in a statement to the Biblical Recorder. “Mark has always helped bring out the best in people because he takes the time to invest himself in them.”



Gray, who has served as team leader for church planting for the BSC, has worked for the convention for 13 years.



Hollifield credited Gray with the growth in church planting but also developing abilities within the leaders of those church plants.



“God will provide another great person to lead this work, but the person of Mark Gray cannot be replaced,” Hollifield said.



Gray has spent more than 30 years in ministry, serving as minister of youth, associate pastor and senior pastor as well as various roles in church planting.



He is a graduate of Mars Hill University (formerly college) and Asbury Theological Seminary. He is pursuing a doctorate at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, where he also holds a master’s degree.



He leads Epoch Church, a house church in Greensboro. He and his wife, Esther, have two adult children.