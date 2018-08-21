Creedmoor pastor killed in car accident

Marc Tilley, senior pastor of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Creedmoor, died in a car accident Aug. 10.



“The way he carried himself and the vision he had for the church was certainly a draw,” said David Herman, associate pastor, to WNCN. “He was a great friend and a mentor to me. And, certainly, it was a blessing to work with him each and every day.”



Tilley and his wife, Candi, were traveling home after dinner when they were rear-ended by a truck. The couple had stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 56 and West Lyon Road in Butner when the accident occurred.



Tilley died at the scene, but Candi Tilley, who was driving, was injured and taken to the hospital. She was later released.



“There’s devastation, obviously, in a tragedy like this,” Herman said. “But, for us as believers, the hope that we have [is] that we’re going to see him again.”



A memorial service was held Aug. 15 and drew more than 1,000 people, a WNCN report said.



Durham native Marcus “Marc” Randall Tilley was a graduate of North Carolina State University. While studying for his mechanical engineering degree, Tilley was called into ministry his sophomore year. He received a master of divinity degree from Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary in Cordova, Tenn. He had a doctorate from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, N.C.



Tilley had been with Pleasant Grove for 18 years and has served as a pastor for more than 30 years.



He is survived by Candis Kimrey Tilley, his wife of 34 years; daughter, Katie Tilley Johnson; parents, Dolphus and Nancy Tilley; brother, Dan Tilley.



Memorials to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church will be sent to the Southern Baptist Convention Cooperative Program to be used for missions. Send to P.O. Box 745, Creedmoor, NC 27522-0745.



Charges have been filed against Clifton Alexander Smith Jr. of Henderson. He is facing several charges, including failure to decrease speed as necessary to avoid colliding with a vehicle, failure to stop for a stop light, and no operator’s license for class of vehicle driven. The district attorney’s office is considering other charges.