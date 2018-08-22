Former missionary, longtime Cooperative Program leader retires

From his experience on the international mission field, Mike Creswell knows the value of cooperating.



Creswell, who retired Aug. 20 from his role as senior consultant with the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina (BSC), has served the BSC since 2004.



“Mike Creswell has been a very capable professional in the work of educating Southern Baptists about the value of Cooperative Program (CP) and challenging them to support missions through CP,” said Milton A. Hollifield Jr., BSC executive director-treasurer, in a statement to the Biblical Recorder.



“I consider him to be one of the best in this assignment all across the [Southern Baptist Convention].”



In his various roles at the BSC, he has utilized his writing and photography skills to tell the stories of God’s work through the missions and ministries supported by the Cooperative Program (CP) and the North Carolina Missions Offering.



“Although he is rather quiet, his ability to think creatively and design ways to promote CP speak volumes about that which is dear to his heart,” Hollifield said.



“He has challenged us to provide our resource materials in ways that enable non-English-speaking Baptists to learn more about the value of cooperative mission support.



“One of the most effective tools for increasing support for missions through CP that Mike was instrumental in developing is called 52 Sundays. It is a DVD that churches can use to show short clips during worship of missionaries serving Christ in their assigned location of service.”



Hollifield also shared of Creswell’s leadership in helping churches affiliate with the BSC and the SBC.



“He has convinced their leaders that we can accomplish much more cooperating together than we can working as a single church unit,” Hollifield said.



Prior to joining the BSC, Creswell and his wife, Christie, were missionaries in Belgium and England with the International Mission Board (IMB). He had worked as associate editor of The Commission, IMB’s missions magazine for eight years at the headquarters in Richmond, Va.



He has traveled the world reporting on missions work. He also served the South Carolina Baptist Convention on its public relations team.



A native of S.C., he is a graduate of the University of South Carolina in Columbia, S.C., and

Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, N.C.



The Creswells have two adult daughters; both live in South Carolina.