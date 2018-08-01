Geiger leaving LifeWay, joining California church staff

Eric Geiger, senior vice president of LifeWay Christian Resources, has accepted a call as senior pastor of Mariners Church in Irvine, Calif., beginning in September.



Eric Geiger

Geiger came to LifeWay as vice president of LifeWay’s Resources Division in February 2011.



“Serving the church through the mission of LifeWay has been a deep joy and honor,” Geiger said about his service at LifeWay. “I have loved my time serving on Dr. Thom Rainer’s team and serving alongside my team, a group of people consumed with Christ and serving His church well.”



LifeWay President Thom S. Rainer voiced his appreciation for Geiger’s leadership and his service to the Southern Baptist entity the last seven years.



“Eric has led the Resources Division to serve churches more deeply by listening and responding to their needs and assisting them in their mission of making disciples,” Rainer said.



Prior to joining LifeWay, Geiger served eight years as executive and teaching pastor of Christ Fellowship Miami.



At Mariners Church, the 42-year-old Geiger will succeed Kenton Beshore, the church’s senior pastor since 1984.



Geiger holds a doctorate in leadership and church ministry from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Ky., and is the author or co-author of nine books, including Simple Church, a best-selling book on church leadership, Designed to Lead, and most recently How to Ruin Your Life: and Starting Over When You Do. He is also co-host of the “5 Leadership Questions” podcast.



Geiger and his wife Kaye have two daughters, Eden and Evie.



(EDITOR’S NOTE – Reprinted from Baptist Press, baptistpress.com, news service of the Southern Baptist Convention.)