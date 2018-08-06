Hammond proposed as Georgia Baptists’ next exec.

The Georgia Baptist search team assigned to select a potential replacement for the convention’s executive director has chosen Thomas Hammond, pastor of First Baptist Church in Alpharetta, Ga., The Christian Index reported Aug. 5.



Thomas Hammond

The nominee must be confirmed by the Georgia Baptist Mission Board’s (GBMB) executive committee at their next meeting on Sept. 11, according to the Index. J. Robert White, the current GBMB executive director, announced his retirement earlier this year. White will remain in the position, which he has held for 26 years, through 2018.



Bob Jolly, chairman of the GBMB search committee, announced the selection of Hammond in a statement to the Index.



“We are convinced that our nominee has the relational skills to bind our convention together under the Lord’s mandate found in the Great Commission to win the lost, disciple believers, and take the gospel to the Nations,” he said. “Therefore, we are united and honored to recommend Thomas Hammond to be the next Executive Director of the Georgia Baptist Mission Board.



“Thomas brings a passion to win the lost, a deep respect and love for pastors, and a vision for the future of Georgia Baptists. Thomas comes with a heart for serving ethnic churches, encouraging young pastors, and equipping all churches of all sizes to share the gospel with the lost.”



Hammond has previously served as senior director of church evangelism for the North American Mission Board and vice president for convention advancement for the Southern Baptist Convention Executive Committee. He has led FBC Alpharetta since 2013.