Jordan Easley accepts new pastorate

Jordan Easley, who chaired the SBC Executive Committee’s 22-member Young Leaders Advisory Council, has accepted the call of First Baptist Church in Cleveland, Tenn., as senior pastor.



SBC LIFE photo

Easley also was a member of the Evangelism Task Force appointed by former SBC President Steve Gaines and is a trustee of the International Mission Board. He has been senior pastor of Englewood Baptist Church in Jackson, Tenn., the past four years.



First Baptist in Cleveland, with 4,100 resident members, voted July 29 to call Easley, who will begin at the church on Aug. 19.



Both the Young Leaders Advisory Council and Evangelism Task Force presented their reports during the 2018 SBC annual meeting in Dallas.



Prior to leading Englewood, Easley, 38, had served with the late David Landrith as teaching pastor/multi-site pastor at Long Hollow Baptist Church in Hendersonville, Tenn. He earlier served on the staffs of Second Baptist Church in Houston, First Baptist Church in Atlanta and Prestonwood Baptist Church in metro Dallas.



During Easley’s four years at Englewood, more than 800 people were baptized and two multisite campuses were launched, adding 1,000 people in worship. Englewood also supported the launch of six church plants across the U.S.



Easley is the author of Life Change, released by the B&H Publishing Group of LifeWay Christian Resources. He has studied at Union University, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and Luther Rice Seminary after earning an undergraduate degree at Dallas Baptist University.



Easley and his wife Audra have two children, Jailee and Asher.



The Young Leaders Advisory Council report can be accessed here and the Evangelism Task Force report can be accessed here.



(EDITOR’S NOTE – Compiled by Baptist Press senior editor Art Toalston. Reprinted from Baptist Press, baptistpress.com, news service of the Southern Baptist Convention.)